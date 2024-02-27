Health Affairs Chooses MEI Global to Develop New Partnerships

"With MEIG's guidance...we hope to find partners who can help us reach government and health industry leaders, health care advocates, researchers, and others concerned with health and health care issues around the globe." -- Alan Weil, Health Affairs' Editor-In-Chief Post this

MEIG was founded to help publishers identify, negotiate, and grow their third-party distribution partnerships to audiences beyond their own direct readership. Chris Broekhoff, MEIG's president, says, "Content licensing is in a constant state of evolution, as technologies and revenue models change. Staying up to date on the content needs of end users for distribution partners, across a range of markets, is challenging in the best of circumstances. To do so while staying in the vanguard of solutions for rapidly emerging global health challenges, like Project HOPE does, is even harder."

Says Broekhoff, "MEIG's dealmaker team is honored to have the opportunity help broaden the reach of Health Affairs' important, industry-leading content, by identifying strategic partners who can reach those most in need of this information. When it comes to global health care, there's no question that more high-quality, credible information in more hands is better for all of us."

About Health Affairs: Health Affairs is the leading peer-reviewed journal at the intersection of health, health care, and policy. Published monthly by Project HOPE, the journal is available in print and online. Late-breaking content is also found through Health Affairs, Health Affairs Today, and Health Affairs Sunday Update. Project HOPE is a global health and humanitarian relief organization that places power in the hands of local health care workers to save lives across the globe. Project HOPE has published Health Affairs since 1981. For further information, please contact [email protected].

About MEI Global, LLC: MEIG is a content licensing agency that provides a suite of services to help publishers reach new audiences, without cannibalizing existing revenue streams. MEIG assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please contact Senior Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at [email protected].

Media Contact

Nancy Davis Kho, MEI Global, +15103334275, [email protected], https://meigloballlc.com/

SOURCE MEI Global