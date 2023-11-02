Health and Wellness Expert Dr. Christina Rahm Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Christina Rahm joins Haute Beauty Network as a Health and Wellness expert representing the Nashville, TN market.
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Christina Rahm is a sought-after scientific leader, patent innovator, spokesperson, and formulator for health and nutrient wellness. She travels the world presenting, lecturing, and educating both the private and public sectors about the bold new world of nutraceuticals, wellness strategies, and environmental solutions. Author of 'Cure The Causes,' and 'Cure The Causes Cookbook,' Rahm's mission is to help attain the root cause of health problems. Having traveled to over eighty-five countries, in consulting roles, her proudest achievements are her expansive philanthropic initiatives and being the mother to four children.
DRC Ventures' mission is to create sustainable solutions that challenge the status quo creatively, scientifically, and artistically; to create products to support the health of individuals, animals, and the earth, with environmental attention also paid to land, air, and water conservation. A global catalyst for conservation efforts, DRC Ventures also includes a luxury skincare line titled Ella Pure; a coffee brand called Rahm Roast, Merci Dupri Clothiers, and Rahm Pharma.
ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:
Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.
