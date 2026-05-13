Health Bank One Gives AI Applications Access to Trusted Digital Identity and Verified Medical Records Through MCP

"Every AI starts as a stranger," said Bo Holland, Founder and CEO of Health Bank One. "We're fixing that by making health context portable, so any authorized AI can know your customer and personalize from the first interaction." Post this

"Every AI starts as a stranger," said Bo Holland, Founder and CEO of Health Bank One. "We're fixing that by making health context portable, so any authorized AI can know their customer and personalize from the first interaction."

The launch includes three complementary MCP service categories. The Digital Identity Service gives developers access to Health Bank One's digital identity infrastructure for consumer onboarding, authentication, authorization, and digital signature. The Health Context Service gives AI applications access to verified, consolidated medical records and insurance details. And the engagement services enable secure consumer communication and workflow automation.

High-assurance digital identity is the key to exercising the consumer's legal Right of Access to their health data. It gives providers confidence that the request is coming from the right person, and it gives developers, AI platforms, and partners confidence that the person authorizing access is the person those records belong to.

FOR DEVELOPERS: IDENTITY AND CONTEXT WITHOUT THE INFRASTRUCTURE BURDEN

Building health-aware AI has historically required solving two hard infrastructure problems before writing the application itself: verifying who the consumer is and assembling the medical context needed to personalize the experience. Identity requires high-assurance verification, secure authentication, and ongoing trust management. Context requires record retrieval, normalization, deduplication, provenance, consent management, and maintenance as data sources change.

Health Bank One removes that burden with a single MCP connection. Through one integration, developers can verify consumers, authenticate access, retrieve AI-ready medical context, and write back authorized outputs to the consumer's Health Bank One account. Using the consumer's digital identity, Health Bank One exercises their legal Right of Access to reliably retrieve verified medical records from provider systems. Whether records arrive digitally or as faxes or PDFs, Health Bank One makes the context usable through MCP.

The result is a trusted identity and context layer that lets developers focus on the agent experience itself: trial matching, medication support, lab trend analysis, symptom preparation, intake automation, care planning, longitudinal summarization, patient support, condition-specific coaching and more.

"With MCP, developers connect once to identity and context services built on OAuth," said Jason Choe, VP of Platform Engineering at Health Bank One. "That gives them a familiar pattern for building AI agents that are personalized, consent-based, and grounded in verified medical records."

ONE OAuth-BASED CONNECTION FOR IDENTITY AND CONTEXT

Health-aware AI requires a trusted connection that brings together who the consumer is, what medical context they have authorized, and how an AI application can use that context.

The Health Bank One digital identity establishes who the consumer is. Its consent layer uses OAuth to grant, scope, and revoke access to consumer-authorized medical context. MCP gives AI applications a standard way to use that authorized connection to discover and call tools. Together, they create an industry-standard pattern for connecting AI agents to verified medical context.

This is the same pattern that made Open Banking work: digital identity, OAuth-based authorization, consumer-owned accounts, and standard connections made it safe for consumers to connect trusted applications to sensitive financial data.

Health Bank One's founding team previously helped pioneer Open Banking infrastructure in Europe.

READ AND WRITE-BACK: CONTEXT THAT CARRIES FORWARD

Read access makes AI health-aware. Write-back makes the awareness continuous.

The Health Bank One MCP services support both read and write-back operations, subject to consumer consent. AI applications can retrieve medical context derived from verified medical records and bound to digital identity, then save authorized outputs, summaries, tasks, preferences, and workflow results back to the consumer's Health Bank One account, with approval.

This makes the Health Bank One account more than a data source. It becomes the consumer's portable context layer, preserving useful outputs across applications while keeping consent and auditability attached to the connection.

An AI agent could retrieve a consumer's medication history, generate a structured medication summary, and save that summary back to the account for later use. A trial-matching or patient-support agent could use verified diagnosis and treatment history to personalize engagement, then save results, preferences, tasks, or next steps back to the consumer's account.

FOR CONSUMERS: A PORTABLE HEALTH ACCOUNT THEY OWN AND CONTROL

Health Bank One gives consumers a portable health account they can connect to the AI tools they choose. Instead of re-explaining their health history every time they use a new assistant, consumers can bring their context with them, allowing each authorized AI to understand their needs and personalize the experience from the first interaction.

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Health Bank One's MCP services expose a growing set of MCP tools for high-assurance digital identity and consumer-authorized access to verified medical records.

Initial Digital Identity tools support high-assurance consumer verification and authentication for AI applications and workflows. Initial Health Context tools provide AI-ready context derived from verified medical records, including medications, conditions, allergies, lab results, immunizations, procedures, visits and encounters, vitals, care plans, clinical documents, and provider lookup. Initial Insurance Context tools provide real-time access to insurance plan information, and for authorized parties, coverage details and eligibility to determine what is covered.

Medical records are retrieved from provider systems through consumer-consented connections, secured through banking-grade digital identity infrastructure, and made usable through MCP regardless of whether they arrive as digital records, clinical documents, faxes, or PDFs. Access to both Health Bank One identity and context services is tokenized, purpose-scoped, auditable, and revocable through the Health Bank One platform.

GETTING STARTED

Developers and consumers interested in accessing the MCP service can join the Bootstrap Developer Program at https://www.healthbankone.com/MCP. Technical documentation and more complete integration information will be available in June.

Health-aware AI should not require every developer to rebuild identity, consent, and medical context from scratch. Health Bank One provides that foundation, so developers can focus on building experiences that are personal, portable, and safe enough to scale.

ABOUT HEALTH BANK ONE

Health Bank One™ is introducing Open Banking for Health Data, replacing fragmented, institution-owned systems with secure, consumer-controlled health accounts that retrieve, normalize, and consolidate records from any provider. By combining banking-grade identity infrastructure with consent-based data exchange, the platform creates a verified, longitudinal context bank, a unified repository of health, identity, and insurance data, that can be accessed through trusted connections. Built by the team that helped pioneer Open Banking in Europe and protected over 200 million individuals from identity theft, Health Bank One, an AllClear company, is bringing banking-grade identity infrastructure to healthcare to unlock a more connected, intelligent, and consumer-directed future.

Media Contact

Kendall Ramirez, Health Bank One, 1 512-540-4557, [email protected], www.HealthBankOne.com

SOURCE Health Bank One