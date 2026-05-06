Health Bank One Launches the First Open Banking Network for Health Data

"Consumers already have the right to access their health data. What's been missing is the infrastructure to make it real at scale. Now it exists." — Bo Holland, Founder and CEO, Health Bank One Post this

Today, healthcare data exchange remains constrained by institutional silos, fragmented records, and complex governance structures. A single consumer treated across multiple providers often has multiple disconnected records, while insurance history and clinical context fail to follow that consumer over time—making it difficult to deliver personalized care, power AI, or maintain a consistent consumer relationship. Although federal law grants consumers the right to access their health data, there has been no infrastructure capable of exercising that right at scale. The Health Bank One™ platform is built to solve that problem, operationalizing consumer access through a unified system that combines modern APIs with automated retrieval pipelines to capture, refine, and consolidate data.

At the core of the platform is the Universal Data Gateway, designed to locate and retrieve a consumer's health data across providers and payers by exercising the consumer's legal Right of Access. The gateway aggregates both digital and analog records, including those locked in faxes and PDFs, and maintains full data provenance for auditability. The result is not a partial record limited to digitally accessible systems, but a comprehensive, longitudinal view of a consumer's health.

That data is transformed into a reusable asset through Health Bank One's data platform, which builds a living, canonical record for each consumer. Digital data is normalized, deduplicated, and mapped to standard clinical vocabularies and stored in FHIR format. Analog inputs are digitized and integrated into the same structure. On top of this foundation, an intelligence layer enables seamless access to insights and supports next-generation AI applications.

For consumers, Health Bank One offers a consolidated health account that they own and control, anchored by a portable digital identity that allows them to authorize and revoke access to their data at any time, creating a clear, auditable record of how their information is used. For organizations, the network provides reliable access to verified consumer identity and consented health data through a single integration point, reducing friction and replacing one-time data transactions with a living, longitudinal relationship that grows more valuable over time.

The platform applies the core principles of Open Banking to healthcare. Consumer-owned accounts establish a clear ownership model for data, while high-assurance identity enables secure authentication and authorization across the network. Consent-based access can be revoked at any time, and standardized APIs provide a consistent foundation for integration. Like financial networks, Health Bank One enables secure data exchange without owning or monetizing the data, acting as neutral infrastructure for trusted connections.

Health Bank One has also introduced the Health Bank® Protection Plan for all network participants. For consumers, it supports their Right of Access and provides identity repair services. For organizations, it offers identity protection services for their consumers along with a formal dispute resolution service for issues that may arise.

"Open Banking unlocked innovation by giving consumers control of their financial data," said Bo Holland, Founder and CEO of Health Bank One. "Consumers already have that right to their health data. What's been missing is the infrastructure to make it real at scale. We've built that infrastructure—and now we're excited to see what innovators create on top of it."

Health Bank One was founded by the team that helped pioneer Open Banking infrastructure in Europe, enabling secure, consumer-authorized access to financial data across institutions at scale. Building on that experience, the same team brings deep expertise in high-assurance identity and security, having protected more than 200 million individuals through AllClear ID following major data breaches at organizations including Anthem, Home Depot, and Sony.

Partner Access

Developers and partners interested in accessing the Health Bank One™ network can request API access and partnership information at:

https://www.healthbankone.com/contact

About Health Bank One

Health Bank One is pioneering Open Banking for Health Data, replacing fragmented, institution-owned systems with secure, consumer-controlled health accounts that retrieve, normalize, and consolidate records from any provider or payer. By combining banking-grade identity infrastructure with consent-based data exchange, the platform creates a verified, longitudinal context bank, a unified repository of health, identity, and consent data, that can be accessed through trusted connections. Built by the team that helped pioneer Open Banking in Europe and protected individuals from identity theft, Health Bank One, an AllClear company, is bringing banking-grade identity infrastructure to healthcare to unlock a more connected, intelligent, and consumer-directed future.

Media Contact

Kendall Ramirez, Health Bank One, 1 512-540-4557, [email protected], www.HealthBankOne.com

SOURCE Health Bank One