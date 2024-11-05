Health Canada Licenses Landmark Canadian Stethophone App

Health Canada has licensed Stethophone®, a Canadian-developed, AI-powered app that allows users to capture and analyze heart sounds using only a smartphone. Designed for both healthcare professionals and personal use, Stethophone helps detect structural and rhythmic heart anomalies at the precise moment symptoms or concerns arise.
Health Canada has licensed Stethophone®, a Canadian-developed, AI-powered app that allows users to capture and analyze heart sounds using only a smartphone. Designed for both healthcare professionals and personal use, Stethophone helps detect structural and rhythmic heart anomalies at the precise moment symptoms or concerns arise.
Stethophone is classified as a regulated medical device, meaning it must adhere to strict protocols for user protection, accurate performance, and secure data handling. Health Canada approval signifies that Stethophone meets these stringent standards delivering reliable, high-quality insights into heart health, giving both users and healthcare providers confidence in this groundbreaking technology.
"This authorization from Health Canada allows us to offer Stethophone to every Canadian with a heart concern, whether for themselves or someone in their care," said Mark Opauszky, CEO of Sparrow BioAcoustics.
"Testing and validation involved thousands of patients, supported by doctors from Canada and the international cardiology community." Said Nadia Ivanova founder and Chief Product Officer at Sparrow.
" Stethophone has achieved a big leap in both medical accuracy and convenience over other professional-grade devices, at a fraction of the cost," added Dr. Yaroslav Shpak co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. "Helping to capture and identify symptoms at home goes a long way to ensuring people are treated before conditions progress too far."
Stethophone is expected to launch within days, signalling Canada's leadership in medical AI. This landmark approval highlights the potential for mobile technology to play a pivotal role in population-wide heart health, providing Canadians and the world with a new, trusted tool for heart sound analysis.
About Sparrow BioAcoustics
Sparrow BioAcoustics, with offices in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, is leading the Software as a Medical Device industry in new directions for cardiac and pulmonary disease detection. Their team of physicians, engineers and data scientists are working to unlocking the richest sources of diagnostic information about cardiac and pulmonary conditions for the population. Their mission is to help the millions of people at-risk and suffering from cardiac and respiratory disease to live longer, healthier lives enabled by earlier detection and quicker treatment.
