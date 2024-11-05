Health Canada Licenses Landmark Canadian Stethophone App

"Stethophone has achieved a big leap in both medical accuracy and convenience over other professional-grade devices, at a fraction of the cost," Dr. Yaroslav Shpak co-Founder and Chief Medical Office. Post this

"This authorization from Health Canada allows us to offer Stethophone to every Canadian with a heart concern, whether for themselves or someone in their care," said Mark Opauszky, CEO of Sparrow BioAcoustics.

"Testing and validation involved thousands of patients, supported by doctors from Canada and the international cardiology community." Said Nadia Ivanova founder and Chief Product Officer at Sparrow.

" Stethophone has achieved a big leap in both medical accuracy and convenience over other professional-grade devices, at a fraction of the cost," added Dr. Yaroslav Shpak co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. "Helping to capture and identify symptoms at home goes a long way to ensuring people are treated before conditions progress too far."

Stethophone is expected to launch within days, signalling Canada's leadership in medical AI. This landmark approval highlights the potential for mobile technology to play a pivotal role in population-wide heart health, providing Canadians and the world with a new, trusted tool for heart sound analysis.

For more information about Stethophone and Sparrow BioAcoustics, visit https://stethophone.com/.

About Sparrow BioAcoustics

Sparrow BioAcoustics, with offices in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, is leading the Software as a Medical Device industry in new directions for cardiac and pulmonary disease detection. Their team of physicians, engineers and data scientists are working to unlocking the richest sources of diagnostic information about cardiac and pulmonary conditions for the population. Their mission is to help the millions of people at-risk and suffering from cardiac and respiratory disease to live longer, healthier lives enabled by earlier detection and quicker treatment.

Media Contact

Mark Opauszky, Mark Opauszky, 1 4162688966, [email protected], sparrowbioacoutics.com

SOURCE Sparrow BioAcoustics