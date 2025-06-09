Health Cent$ with Adam V. Russo, Esq. Debuts on Healthcare NOW Radio

The new show will focus on the most innovative and effective ways to reduce the burden of healthcare costs while improving quality of care outcomes for patients.
CANTON, Mass., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The healthcare industry's newest radio show, Health Cent$ with Adam V. Russo, Esq., will debut on June 9, 2025, on Healthcare NOW Radio, a radio station that offers interviews and commentary from industry leaders in healthcare and health information technology. Russo is CEO and Co-Founder of The Phia Group, a firm with over 25 years' experience as a leading provider of healthcare cost containment solutions. Each week Russo and his guests will tackle a wide array of healthcare topics that focus on the newest services and innovative measures that the healthcare industry should apply to reduce the burden of costs while improving quality of care outcomes for patients. Just as The Phia Group has created new offerings in healthcare cost containment that did not exist before, Health Cent$ will introduce listeners to cutting-edge solutions to tackle skyrocketing healthcare costs while improving quality of care.
"My goal is to provide what I call edutainment- educating my audience while ensuring they are captivated and entertained the entire show," said Russo. "My guests will offer insight into new services, new opportunities, and new ways to deliver quality healthcare at the lowest costs possible. I expect my listeners to learn something new about the healthcare industry and to make them feel empowered to change the way healthcare and health insurance are delivered in this country."
"The first time I heard Adam as a guest on another one of our Healthcare NOW Radio shows, I knew he had the passion and personality to be a host himself," said Roberta Mullin, Healthcare NOW Radio, Station Manager. "His knowledge, enthusiasm, and connections will bring a no apologies conversation to the listeners. As Adam likes to say and Einstein once said, 'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results'. Something has to change. Tune in, you will be glad you did."
Health Cent$ will debut on June 9, 2025, and will air weekdays at 10 am, 6 pm and 2 am ET. Listeners can tune in at HealthcareNowRadio.com. Episodes will appear on demand beginning on June 21, 2025, on the show's landing page at HealthcareNowRadio.com/programs/health-cents/.
To learn more about The Phia Group, visit phiagroup.com.
ABOUT THE PHIA GROUP
The Phia Group, LLC, headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of healthcare cost containment solutions. With offices across the United States, The Phia Group offers comprehensive claims recovery, plan document, and consulting services designed to contain health care costs and protect plan assets. By delivering industry-leading consultation and cost containment solutions, The Phia Group empowers plans to achieve their goals. Learn more at phiagroup.com.
ABOUT Healthcare NOW Radio
Healthcare NOW Radio is an Internet radio station operated and produced as part of Answers Media Network. The station offers interviews, and commentary from industry leaders in healthcare and health information technology, as well as originally produced programming hosted by industry leaders. Listen on any device 24/7. You can also subscribe to get notification when a new show airs.
Media Contact
Tess Darci, The Phia Group, 1 7817185239, [email protected], https://www.phiagroup.com/
SOURCE The Phia Group
Share this article