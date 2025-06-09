Health Cent$ with Adam V. Russo, Esq. Debuts on Healthcare NOW Radio

"My goal is to provide what I call edutainment- educating my audience while ensuring they are captivated and entertained the entire show," said Russo. Post this

"The first time I heard Adam as a guest on another one of our Healthcare NOW Radio shows, I knew he had the passion and personality to be a host himself," said Roberta Mullin, Healthcare NOW Radio, Station Manager. "His knowledge, enthusiasm, and connections will bring a no apologies conversation to the listeners. As Adam likes to say and Einstein once said, 'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results'. Something has to change. Tune in, you will be glad you did."

Health Cent$ will debut on June 9, 2025, and will air weekdays at 10 am, 6 pm and 2 am ET. Listeners can tune in at HealthcareNowRadio.com. Episodes will appear on demand beginning on June 21, 2025, on the show's landing page at HealthcareNowRadio.com/programs/health-cents/.

To learn more about The Phia Group, visit phiagroup.com.

ABOUT THE PHIA GROUP

The Phia Group, LLC, headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of healthcare cost containment solutions. With offices across the United States, The Phia Group offers comprehensive claims recovery, plan document, and consulting services designed to contain health care costs and protect plan assets. By delivering industry-leading consultation and cost containment solutions, The Phia Group empowers plans to achieve their goals. Learn more at phiagroup.com.

ABOUT Healthcare NOW Radio

Healthcare NOW Radio is an Internet radio station operated and produced as part of Answers Media Network. The station offers interviews, and commentary from industry leaders in healthcare and health information technology, as well as originally produced programming hosted by industry leaders. Listen on any device 24/7. You can also subscribe to get notification when a new show airs.

