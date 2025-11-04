Health Center Partners Announces Sparkle Barnes as President and CEO, Ushering in a New Era of Visionary Leadership

"Sparkle's visionary leadership, deep understanding of our mission, and proven track record make her the ideal person to guide Health Center Partners into its next chapter." Post this

Under Barnes' leadership, CNECT became a nationally recognized and market-leading group purchasing organization, powering the not-for-profit organizations within the Family of Companies. Today, CNECT serves more than 12,000 members, including more than half of all community health centers nationwide. Delivering more than $2.5 billion in contract sales, CNECT is a source of savings and stability in a challenging healthcare environment —– cutting member expenses by more than $373 million last year.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Barnes led the development and execution of multiple strategic plans, including a full corporate repositioning, and was a member of the executive team that launched Integrated Health Partners, a leading clinically integrated network in California.

As Interim President and CEO, Barnes guided the creation of an enterprise-wide strategic plan leading up to HCP's 50th anniversary called "Next50: A Legacy of Impact, a Future of Innovation." This plan charts a bold course to increase value and sustainability, align enterprise operations, lead in policy and advocacy, and innovate in research and education.

"The Board is thrilled to welcome Sparkle Barnes as our new President and CEO," said Lori Holeman, HCP Board Chair. "Sparkle's visionary leadership, deep understanding of our mission, and proven track record make her the ideal person to guide Health Center Partners into its next chapter. We are confident that under her direction the Family of Companies will continue to innovate, grow, and deliver exceptional value to our members and communities."

Barnes is a respected thought leader, frequently invited to speak on topics ranging from supply chain strategies and clinically integrated networks to innovative business practices. Her commitment to workforce development, financial stewardship, and collaborative leadership has positioned the HCP Family of Companies to serve as a trusted consortium for integrated excellence.

"What makes the Family of Companies extraordinary is our people — their passion, creativity, and commitment to our mission," Barnes said. "I am continually inspired by the way our team comes together to solve challenges and create meaningful change for our members and communities. It's a privilege to work alongside such talented colleagues, and I am both honored and humbled by this opportunity. As we embark on Next50, I look forward to celebrating our achievements, breaking new ground, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible — together."

Barnes is the seventh CEO in HCP's history.

Tuttle retires after transforming HCP from being recognized as a San Diego-area regional consortium to a dynamic, mission-based enterprise of five companies over his tenure — the Family of Companies.

"Henry was a catalyst for progress, and his tenure was nothing short of revolutionary," Barnes said. "His visionary approach elevated our organization and inspired my own commitment to bold, forward-thinking leadership. Henry's legacy continues to shape our path forward."

About the Family of Companies

- Health Center Partners: A premier consortium of primary care organizations since 1977, HCP is the voice and advocate for 17 member community health centers in Southern California, San Diego, Riverside, and Imperial Counties.

- Health Quality Partners: The innovation hub and association service provider of HCP, HQP investigates opportunities for collaborative grant and contract funding across many programmatic and research categories.

- Integrated Health Partners: A top-tier clinically integrated network with over 360,000+ lives under managed care, IHP has been providing high-quality, evidence-based, and data-proven population health management solutions since 2015.

- CNECT: A national group purchasing organization, CNECT delivers cost savings for more than 12,000 members and is the exclusive GPO partner of the National Association of Community Health Centers.

- My Choice Quality Care Network: Established in 2025, MCQCN is a CMMI Primary Care FLEX Model accountable care organization dedicated to health centers to progress value-based care for the traditional Medicare populations.

