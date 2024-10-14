Health Coach Shares Holistic Approach to Find a Happy and Healthy Place in Life

"With true balance emotionally, spiritually, and physically," said Holmes-Foster, "you will be able to create all your dreams have to offer and better the world around you while you are at it." Post this

"With true balance emotionally, spiritually, and physically," said Holmes-Foster, "you will be able to create all your dreams have to offer and better the world around you while you are at it."

Throughout "Pillars of Ascension," Holmes-Foster covers diet and nutrition, numerology, meditation, Reiki, essential oils realizing your goals and more, along with touching on other spiritual tools such as prayer, angels, and oracle cards. She breaks everything down into manageable chapters to explain how each helped her and to help guide readers on their own personal journey.

"I am committed to sharing with the world the knowledge that there is no one way to find your true happiness and wellness," said Holmes-Foster. "I am devoted to bringing meditation, Reiki, peace, love, and holistic wellness to the world and giving you back the power to create all of it in your own world."

"Pillars of Ascension: Tools to Achieve Your Best Self Emotionally, Spiritually and Physically"

By Candy Holmes-Foster

ISBN: 9798765247617 (softcover); 9798765247624 (hardcover); 9798765247600 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Candy Holmes-Foster is a small-town farm girl turned emotional, spiritual, and physical wellness junkie. She is a health coach, meditation instructor, and Reiki master teacher. She earned her BS in Business Management from Penn Foster College, Chandler, Ariz. She is also certified as a health coach by the Institute of Integrative Nutrition, a Reiki Master Teacher, a certified Meditation Instructor, and a Certified Personal Trainer by the National Academy of Sports Medicine. She resides with her husband in Francestown, N.H. To learn more, please visit http://www.candyholmesfoster.com.

