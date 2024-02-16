Health Data Movers Welcomes Robert Coman as Sales Director

Health Data Movers welcomes Robert "Bob" Coman to the Client Services team as Sales Director.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Data Movers (HDM), a "Best in KLAS" healthcare technology services firm, announced today that Robert "Bob" Coman is joining the Client Services team as Sales Director.

Bob holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and has over 25 years of experience in healthcare sales, having previously worked at industry icons, including Lawson/Infor and McKesson. With deep healthcare technology knowledge and experience, Bob is a valuable addition to Health Data Movers.

Darin Ryder, VP of Client Services, shared, "We are thrilled to have Bob join Health Data Movers as our new Sales Director and leader of the Account Management team. Bob has a proven record of driving sales excellence and inspiring teams. His industry experience, strategic vision, and exceptional leadership will help us conquer new markets and drive exponential growth and success."

"As a Sales Director in the dynamic field of healthcare IT, my vision aligns seamlessly with Health Data Movers' ethos: to be healthcare's most respected technology services firm. This ambition is not just a statement; it's a commitment to excellence, innovation, and partnership. Our culture is built on a foundation of integrity, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, reflecting our core values of Grit, Integrity, Growth Mindset, and Inclusivity," Bob states about joining Health Data Movers.

About Health Data Movers (HDM)

Health Data Movers' mission is to empower patients and providers by unleashing the potential of healthcare data and technology. A trusted partner to healthcare organizations, biotechnology companies, and digital health enterprises, Health Data Movers' teams execute projects across four core service lines: Data Management, Integration, Project Management, and Clinical & Business Applications. Learn more at HealthDataMovers.com.

