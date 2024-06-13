Health District of Northern Larimer County joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Post this

"This system will allow the Health District to save time, money, effort, and reach more qualified vendors," Interim Finance Director Xochitl Fragoso said. "It will also benefit vendors in our community to find more opportunities and submit bid proposals online through the system."

The Health District of Northern Larimer County invites all vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/healthdistrict and register to receive access to all open bids, addendums, award information and related documents.. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the Health District of Northern Larimer County:

The Health District of Northern Larimer County has been meeting local healthcare needs since 1960. Today the organization provides affordable dental care, behavioral health services, prescription assistance, cholesterol and blood pressure testing and health insurance assistance services to the residents of northern Larimer County. The Health District also joins with other local organizations to assess and plan for the larger health care needs of the community.

The Health District is a special tax district — like a school, fire or water district — that was created by voters in 1960 to serve the health needs of the community. The boundaries of the district encompass the northern two-thirds of Larimer County and include the cities of Fort Collins, Laporte, Timnath, Wellington, Livermore and Red Feather Lakes.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct