Health-E Commerce® announces availability of personalized menopause treatment from Winona as part of growing telehealth category at FSA Store® and HSA Store®

We're proud to make it easier for women to find relief from their symptoms when shopping our online stores, as a result of our new telehealth collaboration with Winona, a leading provider of personalized hormone replacement therapy. Post this

Winona's telehealth services provide doctor-prescribed, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy and support for women at all stages of the menopause journey. Winona subscribers can request support for specific symptoms and receive medications and treatment plans that are customized to their physical needs. Winona offers prescribed creams, medications, patches, and more to ease menopause symptoms, and subscribers are connected with a doctor local to them, who can be contacted at any time using the patient chat portal. In addition to medication services, subscribers have access to educational articles, live Q&A sessions, and a community support group.

"There's more to menopause than hot flashes. This is an extremely personal and unique process for everyone, and our mission at Winona is to help women understand, manage, and feel supported every step of the way," said Ashlie Beiter, vice president of marketing, Winona. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Health-E Commerce to make menopause care more approachable to all women and to simplify the process of using FSAs and HSAs to purchase our services."

Consumers can take advantage of this telehealth collaboration and receive 30% off their first treatment plan and free shipping at FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com. This discount is only valid for new patients, for the first treatment plan only. Receipt required for FSA/HSA reimbursement.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories and telehealth services within the list of IRS-approved expenses.

About Winona

Winona is a telehealth company specializing in comprehensive care for women going through the menopause transition. The cornerstone of their approach involves prescribing bioidentical hormone replacement therapy for appropriately-screened patients aged 35-59. In addition to personalized treatment, Winona provides educational and interactive resources, live Q&As with their board-certified menopause specialists, and community support both online and in-person. Beyond their primary focus, Winona is committed to empowering women of all ages through education, fostering community connections, and supporting charitable endeavors.

