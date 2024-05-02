Health-E Commerce® announces new partnership with Oar Health to make resources and treatment for alcohol use disorder available on FSA Store® and HSA Store®

We understand that maintaining a healthy relationship with alcohol is key to managing overall health, which is why we are proud to support consumers who are on a journey to sobriety or moderation with alcohol through our new partnership with Oar. Post this

The new partnership gives shoppers direct and easy access to Oar's resources and support while using their tax-free funds at FSA Store® and HSA Store®. Oar delivers a variety of online educational resources that teach individuals, couples, and families about alcohol use, warning signs, behavior change strategies, and treatment options. Oar also offers medication-assisted treatment with naltrexone, a prescription drug used to treat alcohol use disorder.

"We are trying to change the mindset that a better relationship with alcohol is only for people who have hit rock bottom, and that total abstinence is the only answer," said Jonathan Hunt-Glassman, CEO, Oar Health. "That's why our team at Oar has developed an approach that has helped more than 25 thousand people quit or cut back their use of alcohol, and we are thrilled to extend our solutions to FSA and HSA users through our partnership with Health-E Commerce."

To take advantage of this new partnership, visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Oar Health

Oar Health makes it easier to drink less or quit. Oar helps people get access to safe and effective medication proven to make sobriety or moderation easier — privately, conveniently and online. Oar also offers resources, tools, and support to help each person chart their own course to a better relationship with alcohol. Oar has served over 25,000 members since 2020.

