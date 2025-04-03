Health-E Commerce® announces telehealth collaboration with Daybreak, making CPAP alternatives accessible on FSA Store®, HSA Store®

Quality sleep is a cornerstone to good health and wellbeing, and by adding Daybreak to our telehealth category on FSA Store and HSA Store, we are giving consumers another trusted option for improving sleep quality and their overall health – all while using tax-free FSA and HSA funds. Post this

Sleep apnea affects 30 million Americans (and an estimated one billion people globally), robbing them of the deep and rejuvenating rest they need to perform their best and live a longer, healthier life. A person's attention, learning, and memory suffer without consistent, quality sleep. And ultimately, poor sleep can lead to severe health conditions, including heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, obesity and more.

Oral appliance therapy, a well-researched and widely used treatment for sleep apnea, remains largely unknown to many. Daybreak offers a fully at-home option with exceptional patient care and follow-up support. The Daybreak Device is discreet, portable, and FDA-cleared for the treatment of snoring and sleep apnea. It works by gently positioning the lower jaw slightly forward to open the airway, relieve breathing disruptions, and offers an alternative to CPAP pumps, masks, and hoses.

The Daybreak customer experience begins with a convenient at-home sleep test that is analyzed by Daybreak's team of board-certified physicians. If treatment is needed, Daybreak will send an at-home impression kit and corresponding shipping materials. Once the completed impression kit is returned to Daybreak, it takes 2-3 weeks for a custom-fit, oral treatment device to be delivered. Daybreak offers peace of mind with its all-inclusive treatment, featuring expert craftsmanship, a Patient Care Guarantee, and at-home sleep testing to verify that treatment is effective.

"We've democratized sleep apnea treatment by providing a more accessible, effective, and convenient way for people to get the care they need from the comfort of their homes," explains Wesley Lones, founder of Daybreak. "Daybreak delivers real results, with over 90% of our patients reporting less snoring and significant reductions in sleep apnea severity, leading to improved sleep, increased energy, and enhanced productivity. We are thrilled to collaborate with Health-E Commerce to make Daybreak's expert team and convenient treatment system accessible to FSA and HSA users, enabling them to get the rest they deserve and live fulfilling, healthy lives."

Individuals who purchase Daybreak through FSA Store or HSA Store will receive 50% off their home sleep test ($79, reg. $159.95) and $150 off their custom-fit sleep apnea treatment.* In addition to the FDA-cleared Daybreak Device, users will receive a detailed report of their sleep along with a diagnosis and treatment recommendations from a board-certified physician. To learn more, visit FSA Store or HSA Store.

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible products and telehealth services.

Daybreak offers a fully at-home, FDA-cleared solution for diagnosing and treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), empowering patients to take control of their sleep health. Using wireless home sleep testing, patients can skip traditional lab visits, with results reviewed by board-certified physicians who provide a diagnosis and treatment plan. The Daybreak Device, a custom-fit oral appliance, gently adjusts the jaw to keep the airway open, effectively treating snoring and OSA. Non-invasive, discreet, and easy to use, it ensures higher adherence and treatment efficacy. With expert monitoring and support from a team of doctors and dentists, Daybreak improves sleep, overall health, and quality of life—all from the comfort of home.

Note: Savings on the home sleep test apply only for individuals who use FSA/HSA funds (whether directly using an FSA/HSA card or if using an alternative form of payment and submitting for reimbursement to your FSA/HSA provider) or cash to pay for this service and who do not intend to submit this expense to their health plan as a claim.

