Health-E Commerce Chief Product and Technology Officer Bhargav Shah selected as finalist in DallasCIO ORBIE Awards

Shah is one of six candidates recognized in the Corporate category of the awards, which honor North Texas technology executives who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and excellence in their field. Finalists were selected by a panel of their peers based on criteria including leadership and management effectiveness, business value created by technology innovation, and engagement in industry and community endeavors. All told, DallasCIO received more than 200 nominations for this year's awards.

Shah has more than 20 years of experience in the retail, supply chain, and finance industries and has worked in both corporate and consulting roles. Prior to joining Health-E Commerce, he served as CIO/CTO at Pier 1 Imports, IntegraCore, and Overstock.com. He has an MBA from Bentley University and a bachelor's degree in engineering from Mumbai University in India.

"I am humbled to be a finalist with such an esteemed group of leaders. This is truly a testament to the achievements of my team and my colleagues from across the Health-E Commerce organization," said Shah.

The ORBIE has been synonymous with excellence since it was first awarded in 1998. The award signifies exceptional leadership, innovation, and vision and represents the characteristics and qualities that inspire others to achieve their potential. CIOs are typically recognized in multiple categories, based on the size and scope of their organization and responsibilities.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

Media Contact

Barbara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 651-230-9192, [email protected], https://www.health-ecommerce.com/

