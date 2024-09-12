Health-E Commerce® continues expansion of FSA- and HSA-eligible telehealth options with addition of Health Labs

Our newest telehealth collaboration with Health Labs improves access to lab testing services and gives account holders the power to maintain good health on their own time. Post this

Health Labs offers CLIA-certified blood- or urine-based lab testing for a wide range of categories, including allergies, sexually transmitted diseases (STD's), vitamin and nutritional deficiencies, wellness and bodily function, 9- or 12-panel drug testing, and more. Confidential results are available to customers online within 24 to 72 hours, and can be viewed from a smartphone or computer. Health Labs employs a team of trained Care Advisors who are available 365 days a year to help users navigate testing options.

FSA and HSA users who access Health Labs through FSA Store or HSA Store can receive 10% off all lab tests, plus an extra $10 off when they purchase two or more lab tests at a time. Note: Receipt required for FSA or HSA reimbursement.

"We're thrilled to announce this arrangement with Health-E Commerce and to make our lab-testing services available to FSA and HSA users," said Fiyyaz Pirani, CEO, Health Labs. "The time, cost, and logistics of getting lab tests done can prevent people from getting the answers – and ultimately – the healthcare they need, but we solve these challenges and allow individuals and families to take control of their health."

Visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com to learn more and to access this savings opportunity.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Health Labs

HealthLabs.com is a trusted leader in direct-to-consumer lab testing, offering a wide range of health and wellness tests that empower individuals to take control of their health. With access to thousands of testing locations nationwide, HealthLabs.com provides convenient, affordable, and confidential lab tests without the need for a doctor's referral. Their user-friendly platform ensures fast and accurate results, allowing customers to monitor and manage their health with ease. Committed to improving healthcare accessibility, HealthLabs.com continues to innovate by partnering with industry leaders and expanding its services to meet the growing demand for proactive health management solutions.

Media Contact

Barbara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 651-230-9192, [email protected], https://www.health-ecommerce.com

