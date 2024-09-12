Health-E Commerce® continues expansion of FSA- and HSA-eligible telehealth options with addition of Health Labs

New collaboration makes affordable, convenient CLIA-certified lab testing available to flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) users at FSA Store® and HSA Store®
DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access to clinical lab testing is the first step to answering and treating a myriad of personal health concerns. In fact, it's estimated that more than 75% of clinical decisions are dependent on lab tests, most of which require a doctor's consultation and recommendation. While this can create roadblocks to care, thanks to the telehealth efforts of Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, millions of people who are enrolled in HSAs and FSAs can now access affordable, convenient, online lab tests from Health Labs.
"Timely access to lab testing can interfere with getting treatment for acute or chronic conditions. Fortunately, the growth of telehealth services is removing this barrier to care for consumers across the country," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer, Health-E Commerce. "Our newest telehealth collaboration with Health Labs simplifies this situation and gives account holders the power to maintain good health on their own time."
Health Labs offers CLIA-certified blood- or urine-based lab testing for a wide range of categories, including allergies, sexually transmitted diseases (STD's), vitamin and nutritional deficiencies, wellness and bodily function, 9- or 12-panel drug testing, and more. Confidential results are available to customers online within 24 to 72 hours, and can be viewed from a smartphone or computer. Health Labs employs a team of trained Care Advisors who are available 365 days a year to help users navigate testing options.
FSA and HSA users who access Health Labs through FSA Store or HSA Store can receive 10% off all lab tests, plus an extra $10 off when they purchase two or more lab tests at a time. Note: Receipt required for FSA or HSA reimbursement.
"We're thrilled to announce this arrangement with Health-E Commerce and to make our lab-testing services available to FSA and HSA users," said Fiyyaz Pirani, CEO, Health Labs. "The time, cost, and logistics of getting lab tests done can prevent people from getting the answers – and ultimately – the healthcare they need, but we solve these challenges and allow individuals and families to take control of their health."
Visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com to learn more and to access this savings opportunity.
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.
About Health Labs
HealthLabs.com is a trusted leader in direct-to-consumer lab testing, offering a wide range of health and wellness tests that empower individuals to take control of their health. With access to thousands of testing locations nationwide, HealthLabs.com provides convenient, affordable, and confidential lab tests without the need for a doctor's referral. Their user-friendly platform ensures fast and accurate results, allowing customers to monitor and manage their health with ease. Committed to improving healthcare accessibility, HealthLabs.com continues to innovate by partnering with industry leaders and expanding its services to meet the growing demand for proactive health management solutions.
