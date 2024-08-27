Health-E Commerce® continues telehealth expansion with addition of Jase Medical to FSA Store®, HSA Store®

Jase Medical fills a pressing need for access to lifesaving medications for people with limited pharmacy access, which is why their services are such a good fit for our growing category of telehealth services. Post this

Jase Medical offers personalized emergency medication kits and backup prescription supplies through a simple and secure online order process, with medications shipped directly to your door. Each user receives a personalized medication kit based on their individual medical history and medical needs. You can purchase a Jase Case emergency medication kit for kids, teens, and adults to treat illnesses like pneumonia, sinusitis, Lyme disease, tooth infections and many more. For those with current chronic medication prescriptions for conditions like high cholesterol, diabetes, heart health, blood pressure, mental health and more, get up to a 12-month backup supply with Jase Daily (Note: For FSA purchases, expenses must be incurred within the plan year to be eligible. FSA purchasers should request to adjust monthly prescription supply quantity accordingly, otherwise only a portion may qualify).

"At Jase Medical, we help people everywhere prepare for the unexpected and prevent situations where access to medications might be disrupted," said Dr. Shawn Rowland, CEO, Jase Medical. "Our virtual prescription medication service allows individuals and families to have immediate access to the medications they need, when they need them. Not only does this deliver peace of mind, but it allows people to live their best lives and prevent clinical complications that can arise from lack of medication adherence."

To take advantage of this new telehealth collaboration, visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Jase Medical

Jase Medical was founded by Dr. Shawn Rowland to help people be better prepared medically. Jase provides access to life-saving medications and antibiotics, so you and your family are prepared for emergencies BEFORE they happen. Be prepared for any situation with the Jase Case + for those with chronic conditions, get a long-term supply of your current prescriptions.

Media Contact

