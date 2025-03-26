Health-E Commerce® demonstrates flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) tools during WEX SPARK Health & Benefits 2025 conference

We're proud to sponsor the WEX SPARK conference and are eager to meet with benefit solutions providers who – like our Health-E Commerce team – are focused on finding solutions that make benefits easier for HR teams to administer and for individuals and families to enroll in and optimize. Post this

The WEX SPARK conference is sponsored by WEX Inc., a premier provider of benefits administration and payment processing. The conference brings together benefits professionals and experts for skill building, networking, and partnership opportunities, all with the goal of reducing the complexity of employee benefits, including FSAs and HSAs.

"We're proud to sponsor the WEX SPARK conference and are eager to meet with benefit solutions providers who – like our Health-E Commerce team – are focused on finding solutions that make benefits easier for HR teams to administer and for individuals and families to enroll in and optimize," said Steve Jackson, senior vice president of sales for Health-E Commerce.

Health-E Commerce is a recognized leader in FSA and HSA education for consumers and organizations. The company's HSA Learning Center and FSA Learning Center serve up timely, hands-on articles and resources that help account holders understand and use their tax-free funds. In addition, the searchable eligibility list at FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com are widely used and referenced, as is the guaranteed-eligible shopping experience and promise that alleviates the guesswork of using tax-free funds. Health-E Commerce also delivers e-commerce technology capabilities for TPAs that improve FSA and HSA engagement and claims processing, as well as compliance expertise to reduce complications with reimbursements.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

