Health E-Commerce® kicks off promotion with BetterHelp to offer one month of free online therapy via FSA Store® and HSA Store®

WHERE: Available at FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com. Shop "mental health" on

either site to get started.

WHEN: December 3-5, 2024.

NOTE: Offer valid only for new users in the United States who sign up between

December 3, 2024 and December 5, 2024. After the free trial period

ends, users will be automatically billed at the standard rate unless

canceled beforehand.

"The holidays and end of year can be stressful and mentally draining, but using FSA and HSA funds to pay for eligible mental health services is a good way to practice self-care while saving money," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce. "We're proud to bring this special savings opportunity to consumers to help them navigate the last weeks of 2024 and start the new year off on a positive note."

BetterHelp is the world's largest online therapy platform. The company offers accessible and affordable mental health services that are 100% virtual and that allow individuals to connect with a professional therapist anytime, anywhere.

In order for the monthly BetterHelp membership fee to qualify for FSA reimbursement, account holders must attend at least one therapy session within the month that the membership is purchased. BetterHelp is recognized as an eligible expense by most FSA/HSA providers. For questions surrounding eligibility of this service, account holders should contact their FSA administrator.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store, HSA Store and WellDeservedHealth, a family of online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp was founded in 2013 to remove the traditional barriers to therapy and make mental health care more accessible to everyone. Today, it's the world's largest online therapy service – providing professional, affordable, and personalized therapy in a convenient online format such as video, phone, and messaging. BetterHelp's network of over 30,000 licensed therapists has helped over 4 million people worldwide take ownership of their mental health and work towards their personal goals. As the unmet need for mental health services persists, BetterHelp is committed to expanding quality access to therapy.

Media Contact

