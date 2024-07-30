Health-E Commerce launches expanded telehealth solutions on FSA Store and HSA Store to simplify and enhance the value of tax-free healthcare accounts for consumers

More than 70 million flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) users now have easy access to a growing collection of popular FSA- and HSA-eligible telehealth services at FSA Store and HSA Store
DALLAS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access to medical and mental health care is a growing problem for Americans. For example, 67% of people say they have problems accessing medical care where they live, while one-third of people say they cannot get the mental health services they need. Recognizing the ability for telehealth to help reverse this trend for individuals and families, Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store® has launched an expanded offering of FSA- and HSA-eligible telehealth services curated specifically for FSA and HSA users.
"Everyone deserves easy, affordable access to healthcare services and support to improve their wellbeing, which is why we're proud to offer access to leading telehealth experts that deliver personalized treatment and prescription products that are eligible with FSA and HSA funds," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce. "Our growing array of telehealth offerings reflects the needs of account holders and underscores our commitment to simplifying FSAs and HSAs by giving consumers easy access to the healthcare services and products they need in one place, with zero guesswork."
According to Kaiser, Health-E Commerce currently collaborates with the following digital health providers – all of which are easily accessible for consumers on FSA Store or HSA Store – and will continue to expand its telehealth category to meet the evolving needs of account holders:
- Apostrophe for treatment of acne and other skin conditions.
- BetterHelp for virtual mental health services.
- Bilt Labs for customized shoe insoles to treat foot conditions.
- Byte for invisible dental aligners.
- Lofta for sleep apnea.
- Nectar for personalized treatment of allergies.
- Oar Health for alcohol use care and medication.
- Optical for prescription glasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and vision screening.
- Proov for fertility care and healthy pregnancy.
- ShedRx for prescription weight loss.
"As a provider of doctor-directed aligner solutions through our innovative teledentistry platform, Byte is committed to making high-quality oral care accessible and affordable for everyone," said Nick Sarnoff, Head of Byte. "We're proud to be one of the first telehealth companies featured by Health-E Commerce, allowing us to make our invisible aligners accessible to FSA and HSA users everywhere, helping them achieve a healthy and confident smile they are proud of."
Health-E Commerce will continue to expand its telehealth offerings with new services in the coming months, focusing on feedback and shopping trends among FSA and HSA users. To learn more about FSA- and HSA-eligible telehealth from Health-E Commerce, visit FSA Store or HSA Store.
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.
