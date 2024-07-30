Everyone deserves easy, affordable access to healthcare services and support to improve their wellbeing, which is why we're proud to offer access to leading telehealth experts that deliver personalized treatment and prescription products that are eligible with FSA and HSA funds Post this

According to Kaiser, Health-E Commerce currently collaborates with the following digital health providers – all of which are easily accessible for consumers on FSA Store or HSA Store – and will continue to expand its telehealth category to meet the evolving needs of account holders:

Apostrophe for treatment of acne and other skin conditions.

BetterHelp for virtual mental health services.

Bilt Labs for customized shoe insoles to treat foot conditions.

Byte for invisible dental aligners.

Lofta for sleep apnea.

Nectar for personalized treatment of allergies.

Oar Health for alcohol use care and medication.

Optical for prescription glasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and vision screening.

Proov for fertility care and healthy pregnancy.

ShedRx for prescription weight loss.

"As a provider of doctor-directed aligner solutions through our innovative teledentistry platform, Byte is committed to making high-quality oral care accessible and affordable for everyone," said Nick Sarnoff, Head of Byte. "We're proud to be one of the first telehealth companies featured by Health-E Commerce, allowing us to make our invisible aligners accessible to FSA and HSA users everywhere, helping them achieve a healthy and confident smile they are proud of."

Health-E Commerce will continue to expand its telehealth offerings with new services in the coming months, focusing on feedback and shopping trends among FSA and HSA users. To learn more about FSA- and HSA-eligible telehealth from Health-E Commerce, visit FSA Store or HSA Store.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

