Health-E Commerce® lends support to legislation that would expand access to oral care products for flexible spending account (FSA), health savings account (HSA) users

Comprehensive oral care is critical, but there is disparity between consumer health needs and eligibility rules for FSAs and HSAs. We applaud Representatives Van Drew, Schneider, Malliotakis, and Panetta for supporting the health of millions of Americans with this proposed legislation. Post this

"Comprehensive oral care is critical to our overall health. Unfortunately, there is disparity between consumer health needs and eligibility rules for FSAs and HSAs," said Rachel Rouleau, chief compliance officer for Health-E Commerce. "While FSAs and HSAs cover dental treatments, current eligibility rules do not support preventive measures that can significantly reduce the need for complex dental and medical care, which can ultimately reduce healthcare spending and improve long-term health outcomes. We applaud Representatives Van Drew, Schneider, Malliotakis, and Panetta for supporting the health of millions of Americans with this proposed legislation."

If passed into law, H.R. 8599 will allow over-the-counter oral health products such as toothbrushes, water flossers, and other anticaries, antiplaque, and antigingivitis drug products to be purchased using FSA and HSA funds. Not only would this legislation align with increased access to dental care products, but according to Rouleau, toothbrushes are consistently among the most-requested products by consumers who shop FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com.

To learn more about this legislation and how to lend your voice, visit TaxFreeBetter.com.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

Media Contact

Barbara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 6512309192, [email protected], www.Health-ECommerce.com

SOURCE Health-E Commerce