Health-E Commerce® lends support to legislation that would expand access to oral care products for flexible spending account (FSA), health savings account (HSA) users

If enacted, new legislation would make products like toothbrushes, water flossers, and over-the-counter antiplaque or antigingivitis drug products eligible with tax-free healthcare funds
DALLAS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, announced today its support of H.R. 8599: "To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to include over-the-counter oral healthcare products as qualified medical expenses which can be purchased with HSA and FSA funds" introduced by U.S. Representative Jefferson Van Drew (R-NJ), Rep. Bradley Schneider (D-IL), Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) and Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA). If made law, the proposed legislation would expand eligibility for flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs) to oral care products for the more than 70 million Americans who are currently enrolled in these accounts.
Oral care is a critical component of overall health, and poor oral health has been linked to cancer, heart disease, and poor mental health. Yet despite the growing demand for these products and the fact that the average person spent more than $250 on oral care products in just three months during 2020, these over-the-counter oral health products that prevent conditions like gingivitis and cavities are not currently eligible for reimbursement with an FSA or HSA. The proposed oral care legislation hopes to change this.
"Comprehensive oral care is critical to our overall health. Unfortunately, there is disparity between consumer health needs and eligibility rules for FSAs and HSAs," said Rachel Rouleau, chief compliance officer for Health-E Commerce. "While FSAs and HSAs cover dental treatments, current eligibility rules do not support preventive measures that can significantly reduce the need for complex dental and medical care, which can ultimately reduce healthcare spending and improve long-term health outcomes. We applaud Representatives Van Drew, Schneider, Malliotakis, and Panetta for supporting the health of millions of Americans with this proposed legislation."
If passed into law, H.R. 8599 will allow over-the-counter oral health products such as toothbrushes, water flossers, and other anticaries, antiplaque, and antigingivitis drug products to be purchased using FSA and HSA funds. Not only would this legislation align with increased access to dental care products, but according to Rouleau, toothbrushes are consistently among the most-requested products by consumers who shop FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com.
To learn more about this legislation and how to lend your voice, visit TaxFreeBetter.com.
