Health E-Commerce® partners with BetterHelp to make virtual mental health services available on FSA Store® and HSA Store®

Good mental health is critical to overall health and wellbeing, and by giving people who shop at FSA Store and HSA Store easy access to BetterHelp, we are removing barriers to care for individuals and families across the country.

As the largest online therapy platform in the world, BetterHelp is changing the way people approach their mental health by providing accessible and affordable care that is 100% virtual. This partnership gives consumers easy access to BetterHelp's services and the ability to connect with a professional therapist anytime, anywhere – all while shopping for everyday health needs at FSA Store and HSA Store.

"At BetterHelp, it is our mission to continue building, maintaining and supporting a platform that allows consumers and therapists to communicate effectively. Our network of over 30,000 licensed therapists have helped millions of people improve their mental health," said Natali Notzon, director of partnerships, BetterHelp. "By partnering with Health-E Commerce, we hope to expand access to mental health services, because everyone deserves to be happy."

It is important to note that in order for the monthly BetterHelp membership fee to qualify for FSA reimbursement, account holders must attend at least one therapy session within the month that the membership is purchased. BetterHelp is recognized as an eligible expense by most FSA/HSA providers. For questions surrounding eligibility of this service, account holders should contact their FSA administrator.

To take advantage of this new partnership, visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store, HSA Store and WellDeservedHealth, a family of online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp was founded in 2013 to remove the traditional barriers to therapy and make mental health care more accessible to everyone. Today, it's the world's largest online therapy service – providing professional, affordable, and personalized therapy in a convenient online format such as video, phone, and messaging. BetterHelp's network of over 30,000 licensed therapists has helped over 4 million people take ownership of their mental health and work towards their personal goals. As the unmet need for mental health services persists, BetterHelp is committed to expanding quality access to therapy.

