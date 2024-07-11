Health E-Commerce® partners with Bilt Labs to bring support for foot pain to flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) users

Our mission is to simplify tax-free spending, making innovative telehealth solutions easily accessible on our sites is key to achieving this goal. We're proud to partner with Bilt Labs to support the needs of people who are working to overcome foot pain and improve their quality of life. Post this

Bilt Labs addresses painful foot conditions like gout, morton's neuroma, plantar fasciitis, heel pain, and neuropathy by delivering custom-made insoles to individual customers. The simple, online Bilt Labs process includes a home foot-impression kit that is analyzed by podiatrists, after which the custom shoe inserts are shipped directly to the individual within 21 days.

"Everyone's feet are unique, and our approach to treating foot pain recognizes this," said Jeremy Overturf, managing director, Bilt Labs. "Our team at Bilt Labs makes it easy for people everywhere to find convenient, affordable relief from foot pain, so they can get back to living their best lives. We're thrilled to partner with Health-E Commerce to make custom orthotics accessible to all FSA and HSA users."

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Bilt Labs

Bilt Labs is a leading provider of custom-made orthotic insoles with over 25 years of experience crafting personalized foot support for both healthcare professionals and individual consumers. Through a convenient online process with at-home impressions, Bilt Labs delivers personalized orthotic insoles for a wide range of foot conditions, including plantar fasciitis, heel pain, overpronation, and more. Bilt Labs draws on its extensive experience working with podiatrists and healthcare professionals to create custom orthotics that effectively address the specific needs of each individual's unique foot concerns and improve overall foot health. Bilt Labs is proud to partner with Health-E Commerce to empower people to take control of their foot health and live a pain-free life by making custom insoles a more accessible option for millions of FSA and HSA consumers.

Media Contact

Barbara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 651-230-9192, [email protected], Healthecommerce.com

