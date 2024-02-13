Health E-Commerce® partners with Lofta, making CPAP devices available on FSA Store® and HSA Store®

We're immensely proud of our new partnership with Lofta, which allows FSA Store and HSA Store to meet the changing needs of account holders, improve chronic condition management, and support whole-person health. Post this

In addition to its top-selling CPAP machines, such as the AirSense 11, AirCurve 10, and AirMini, Lofta provides home sleep testing, educational tools, and resources to help individuals assess and manage their sleep health. When purchasing a CPAP machine from Lofta, consumers also benefit from interaction with a Sleep Champion who helps them choose the best-fit device; a Client Care Specialist who provides technical support and service; and a Therapy Coach who keeps customers on the path to healthy sleep.

The Lofta team believes this partnership with Health E-Commerce will advance their mission to bring good sleep to those who need it. This expanded access to Lofta products and services will benefit millions of individuals who are enrolled in FSAs and HSAs.

To take advantage of this new partnership, visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com.

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

Lofta is a leading innovator in sleep health, and is dedicated to transforming the way individuals approach and address their sleep challenges. As a comprehensive sleep solution provider, Lofta specializes in offering cutting-edge products and services that empower individuals to achieve better sleep and overall well-being. With a focus on convenience and accessibility, Lofta provides a seamless experience for customers seeking sleep diagnostics, therapy solutions, and ongoing support. Committed to delivering the highest quality care, Lofta combines advanced technology, expert guidance, and personalized attention to help individuals optimize their sleep health and enjoy a more fulfilling life.

