Health-E Commerce® partners with Medical Guardian™ to make medical alert devices available on FSA Store and HSA Store

Medical Guardian's personal emergency response systems empower people to live confidently with the reassurance that help is at their fingertips. They offer a variety of devices for each lifestyle, all equipped with 24/7 US-based monitoring. The FSA Store and HSA store eligible discount includes the popular Home 2.0 and the Mini Guardian. The Home 2.0 provides comprehensive home protection with a base station and an interchangeable help button that is wearable as a wristband or a necklace. Meanwhile, the Mini Guardian is perfect for seniors on the go, with a discreet help button available in multiple colors, wearable on a belt clip or lanyard.

"Our devices and reliable monitoring service provide immediate assistance for any fall or health emergency," said Geoff Gross, founder and CEO of Medical Guardian. "We are determined to make our life-saving devices accessible to all those in need of protection. That's why we're thrilled to be partnering with Health-E Commerce, expanding the reach of our protection to individuals and families covered by FSAs and HSAs, and empowering them to live confidently and independently."

To purchase Medical Guardian devices with FSA or HSA funds, visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store, HSA Store and WellDeservedHealth, a family of online marketplaces that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill, a popular private-label line of health products that benefits Children's Health Fund and enables customers to make a donation with each purchase. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Medical Guardian

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative senior health solutions, with 310,000+ active members across the country. The company offers a full suite of connected-care medical alert systems that empower older adults to live a life without limits and age safely at home. Medical Guardian boasts a 93% customer satisfaction rate, a #1 ranking on 16 medical alert consumer choice sites, and achieves a 4.6+ star rating on Google Reviews. For more information about Medical Guardian, please visit: http://www.medicalguardian.com.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce