Health-E Commerce® partners with Nectar to make diagnostic allergy testing and custom allergen drop prescriptions available on FSA Store® and HSA Store®

Nectar customers receive an allergy testing kit in the mail that screens for up to 40 environmental allergens in their specific region of the country. Results are analyzed and processed by a CLIA-certified lab and delivered to the individual online. Each Nectar customer receives a personalized treatment plan based on their testing results and can receive personalized prescription allergy nasal spray and immunotherapy drops to treat their specific mix of sensitivities. As a result of this partnership, individuals who shop FSA Store and HSA Store will receive $20 off the at-home Nectar testing kit and will pay nothing to have their results reviewed with a licensed provider, saving them an additional $35.

"Nectar is on a mission to put an end to allergies by using immunotherapy to help people build a resistance to the allergens that negatively impact their health," said Ken Chahine, CEO & Founder, Nectar. "Allergy care needs a category leader that is an advocate for the consumer and brings together cutting-edge scientific research, modern customer technology, and a delightful customer experience."

To take advantage of this new partnership, visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Nectar

Nectar Life Sciences, an allergy-focused healthcare holding company, is building a comprehensive, vertically integrated allergy healthcare platform that leverages data and clinical research to offer a personalized, patient-centric approach to allergy care. Led by a team of seasoned healthcare executives and innovators, the company's mission is to educate allergy sufferers about innovative treatment options, positively transform their treatment experience, and broadly increase access to life-changing allergy treatment.

Media Contact

Barbara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 6512309192, [email protected] , www.Health-ECommerce.com

