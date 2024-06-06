Health-E Commerce® partners with ShedRx™ to make weight management visits and medications available on FSA Store® and HSA Store®

Our new partnership with ShedRx is important, because it makes it easier for FSA and HSA users to get the support they need to achieve and maintain a healthy weight while saving money with their tax-free funds and living healthier lives. Post this

The new partnership between Health-E Commerce and ShedRx gives consumers who shop at FSA Store and HSA Store 50% off their first appointment with a ShedRx healthcare provider. It also includes 15% off their first month's subscription cost which includes medication and ongoing provider support. FSA and HSA-eligible options include those where a medicine is prescribed and included with the subscription.

"Our team of trained clinicians understand how important, yet how hard it can be to safely lose weight and keep it off," said Morley Baker, chief executive officer of ShedRx. "By extending this special offer to FSA and HSA users, we hope to change and improve the lives and health of individuals and families across the country."

ShedRx monthly subscription options include monthly medication, like Semaglutide, at varying doses, medication supplies, standard or expedited shipping, and patient support. Users also have the option to purchase one-on-one Health Coaching which includes educational modules and professional instruction to learn personalized healthy habits needed to achieve and maintain a healthy weight, specific to the individual. These services will likely be eligible with FSA or HSA if a doctor recommends it to treat the user's condition.

To learn more about FSAs and HSAs and access this special ShedRx offer, visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About ShedRx

ShedRx is a weight-loss telehealth clinic which offers all the necessary tools to not just lose weight, but keep it off. To accomplish this, we offer weight-loss medications, Health Coaching, supplements, and Care Team support, as well as our ShedRx Affiliate and Referral Programs for customers to make money and share the opportunity with others. This way, health is available for every body.

