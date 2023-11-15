Health-E Commerce partners® with łURA to make Oura Ring available on FSA Store® and HSA Store®

"As part of our mission to simplify FSAs and HSAs, Health-E Commerce is committed to giving consumers access to a broad selection of products that support and improve everyday health, and partnerships with top brands like łURA achieve this goal." Post this

Oura Ring delivers powerful health insights in a sleek, lightweight design that conforms to any lifestyle. With advanced sensor technology that delivers accurate, real-time data on heart rate, heart rate variability, temperature, activity, sleep monitoring, and more, consumers benefit from consistent, reliable information about their health. Oura Ring adapts to an individual's health and wellbeing needs over time and provides personalized guidance that enables them to adjust their routines and achieve their goals.

"When it comes to health and preventive care, opening up access to tools and services to as many people as possible is how we'll revolutionize the future of longevity and healthspan," said Tom Hale, CEO, łURA. "We're proud to partner with Health-E Commerce to improve access to Oura Ring for those enrolled in FSAs and HSAs."

To take advantage of this new partnership, visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store, HSA Store and WellDeservedHealth, a family of online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill, a popular private-label line of health products that benefits Children's Health Fund and enables customers to make a donation with each purchase. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Oura

łURA is the company behind Oura Ring — the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. With sleep as its foundation, łURA Membership fosters healthy habits to make wellness and recovery a mindful, daily practice. Validated against medical gold standards and driven by continuous monitoring of individual biometrics, the lightweight and comfortable Oura Ring is one of the most accurate wearables available. For organizations, Oura For Business connects individual well-being with collective outcomes by making performance measurable, actionable, and attainable. Founded in Finland with offices in Oulu, Helsinki, San Francisco, and San Diego, łURA has raised more than $350 million and is valued at $2.55 billion. For more information, please visit http://ouraring.com/.

Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.

