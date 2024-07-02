Health E-Commerce® recognized for excellence in online health education and interactive tools by Digital Health Awards

Our mission is to make using tax-free healthcare accounts easy, and that starts with robust education and an intuitive, secure, and interactive online experience. We're proud to receive these awards, and thankful to the entire Health-E Commerce team for their continued dedication to our mission. Post this

The HSA Expense Dashboard enriches the account experience for people enrolled in HSAs by making it easy to digitally track HSA expenses by payment method, reimbursement status, and plan year. This is essential for account holders because the HSA user is responsible for proving that funds have been used only for eligible expenses, should they ever be audited by the Internal Revenue Service, which oversees both HSAs and FSAs. The HSA Expense Dashboard allows users to scan or upload receipts and digitally organize them by payment method, reimbursement method, and plan year. Meanwhile, any purchases made at HSA Store are automatically recorded and can be applied to the appropriate plan year for seamless tracking.

"Our mission is to make using tax-free healthcare accounts easy for everyone, and that starts with offering robust education and an intuitive, secure, and interactive online shopping experience," said Itamar Romanini, vice president and general manager of HSA Store. "We are proud to be honored with these awards, and we are thankful to the entire Health-E Commerce team for their continued dedication to our mission."

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax healthcare accounts. The company also created Caring Mill, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

