Health E-Commerce® recognized for excellence in online health education and interactive tools by Digital Health Awards

DALLAS, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health-E Commerce, parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, the first and leading online stores dedicated exclusively to selling products that are eligible for flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) reimbursement, announced today that it has received two awards in the 26th Annual Digital Health Awards competition. The FSA Store Learning Center was awarded Gold in the Web Based Digital Health Curation category, while the HSA Store Expense Dashboard was awarded Silver in the Digital Health Curation category. The Digital Health Awards recognize excellence in website and digital communications by healthcare companies that benefit consumers and health professionals.
The FSA Store Learning Center is a leading resource for education about tax-free spending account rules and eligibility, providing timely articles about ways to spend FSA funds on everyday health needs, key facts to help individuals choose the right benefits during annual open enrollment, answers to questions about FSA claims, and reminders and updates on contribution limits and spending deadlines. The FSA Learning Center also features tips and information about surprisingly eligible products and services, and easy access to FSA Store's comprehensive, searchable eligibility list.
The HSA Expense Dashboard enriches the account experience for people enrolled in HSAs by making it easy to digitally track HSA expenses by payment method, reimbursement status, and plan year. This is essential for account holders because the HSA user is responsible for proving that funds have been used only for eligible expenses, should they ever be audited by the Internal Revenue Service, which oversees both HSAs and FSAs. The HSA Expense Dashboard allows users to scan or upload receipts and digitally organize them by payment method, reimbursement method, and plan year. Meanwhile, any purchases made at HSA Store are automatically recorded and can be applied to the appropriate plan year for seamless tracking.
"Our mission is to make using tax-free healthcare accounts easy for everyone, and that starts with offering robust education and an intuitive, secure, and interactive online shopping experience," said Itamar Romanini, vice president and general manager of HSA Store. "We are proud to be honored with these awards, and we are thankful to the entire Health-E Commerce team for their continued dedication to our mission."
