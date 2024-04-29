Health-E Commerce® shares 5 ways to use FSA or HSA funds to support women's health

Health-E Commerce® offers tips to educate women who are enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs) about FSA- and HSA-eligible products that can support women's health needs during Women's Health Month
DALLAS, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The hormonal changes that women experience throughout their lives put them at increased risk for serious or chronic health conditions like diabetes, stroke, obesity, and even breast cancer. Fortunately, managing everyday health can go a long way toward preventing the onset of these conditions. Now, as Women's Health Month kicks off, Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, is educating women who are enrolled in a flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA) about how they can protect their health and manage the effects of hormonal changes – while also saving money by using their tax-free healthcare funds.
"Hormonal changes play a significant role in the health of women and can impact everything from relationships to family structure to personal and professional productivity," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer of Health-E Commerce. "Fortunately, women's health is no longer a taboo topic and there are numerous products and services available to support women on their health journeys, whether they are managing menstrual pain and discomfort, planning for a healthy pregnancy, or experiencing menopause symptoms. FSA Store and HSA Store are proud to offer a wide variety of women's health products and a convenient, guaranteed-eligible shopping experience."
5 ways to spend FSA and HSA funds to support women's health:
- LetsGetChecked Women's Hormonal Health Bundle: Test and monitor hormones that influence fertility and that help diagnose thyroid disease with the LetsGetChecked At-Home Female Hormone Test and the LetsGetChecked Home Thyroid Test.
- Opill Daily Birth Control Pill: A progestin-only daily oral contraceptive (birth control pill) that's safe and effective when used as directed to help prevent pregnancy. No prescription is needed.
- Mommy Matters NeoHeat Red Light Therapy Device for Postpartum Healing: Innovative red and infrared LED light therapy and gentle heat heal vaginal and perineal tears and episiotomies safely and effectively after delivery. Eight high-powered lights penetrate tissue to repair wounds and restore health via increased circulation and reduced inflammation, which encourages blood flow to accelerate healing and relieve pain.
- Frida Mom Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit: Everything new moms need to jump-start recovery during those few visits to the bathroom, including postpartum underwear, perineal cooling pad liners, perineal cooling foam, instant ice maxi pads, and a toilet top storage container.
- Oura Ring: Get and stay in front of your health with the Oura Ring, which can help women track and understand important biometrics related to sleep, heart activity, breathing and more – all of which contribute to overall physical and mental health.
To learn more about using tax-free funds to support women's health, visit the searchable eligibility lists at FSA Store or HSA Store.
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.
Media Contact
Barbara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 6512309192, [email protected], Health-E Commerce
SOURCE Health-E Commerce
