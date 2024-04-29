Health-E Commerce® shares 5 ways to use FSA or HSA funds to support women's health

Health-E Commerce® offers tips to educate women who are enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs) about FSA- and HSA-eligible products that can support women's health needs during Women's Health Month

DALLAS, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The hormonal changes that women experience throughout their lives put them at increased risk for serious or chronic health conditions like diabetes, stroke, obesity, and even breast cancer. Fortunately, managing everyday health can go a long way toward preventing the onset of these conditions. Now, as Women's Health Month kicks off, Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, is educating women who are enrolled in a flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA) about how they can protect their health and manage the effects of hormonal changes – while also saving money by using their tax-free healthcare funds.