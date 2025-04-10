Health-E Commerce® simplifies access to high-quality hearing aids through new telehealth collaboration with Jabra Enhance, now available on FSA Store® and HSA Store®

Robust offering of guaranteed-eligible telehealth collaborations from FSA Store and HSA Store deliver convenience, savings for nearly 70 million people who are enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs)
DALLAS, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's estimated that 15% of American adults experience some form of hearing loss, and roughly 28 million Americans have been recommended hearing aids at some point in their lives. A new telehealth collaboration between Health-E Commerce and Jabra Enhance will make it easier for people who are living with hearing loss to purchase guaranteed-eligible hearing aids with tax-free FSA and HSA funds online at FSA Store and HSA Store.
Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, the first and leading online stores that sell only FSA- and HSA-eligible products and telehealth services to support the healthcare needs of individuals and families, and to bring value to the employee benefits that employers and third-party administrators (TPAs) provide. Health-E Commerce has committed to collaborating with leading digital health companies to deliver added convenience and savings to consumers through its robust – and growing – category of telehealth collaborations, including Jabra Enhance.
"Telehealth plays a critical role in meeting the healthcare needs of individuals and families at all ages and stages of life. We're proud to add Jabra Enhance to our telehealth category because hearing loss is a health condition that can touch anyone at any age," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce. "This is a perfect example of bringing cutting-edge technology, convenience, and the savings of tax-free healthcare services to people across the country who are enrolled in FSAs and HSAs."
Jabra Enhance is a telehealth company that sells high-quality hearing aids and accessories to address hearing loss. The Jabra Enhance user experience begins with a free optional online hearing test designed by Jabra Enhance's team of audiologists. If desired, Jabra Enhance's team will recommend hearing aids based on an individual's preferences for size, style, budget and degree of hearing loss. Jabra Enhance then delivers the chosen hearing device – programmed and ready to use right out of the box – to the individual's home. Jabra Enhance hearing aids utilize bluetooth technology and pair seamlessly with smart devices for the ultimate consumer convenience and ease of use. All Jabra Enhance devices come with a 100-day free trial and most include three years of follow-up care and service with Jabra Enhance's Audiology Team.
"At Jabra Enhance, we believe that every person deserves to hear and be heard, which is why we combine the high-quality hearing aids and audiology care customers expect from a clinic along with the affordability and ease of over-the-counter hearing aids," said Steve Jacobs, president, Jabra Enhance. "That's why our new collaboration with Health-E Commerce is so important, because it brings our technology and remote care to millions more people so they can experience convenience and savings while improving their hearing health."
To take advantage of this new collaboration, visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com.
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding eligibility for important new product and telehealth service categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.
About Jabra Enhance
Jabra Enhance is a leader in the telehealth hearing care space, helping tens of thousands of customers hear better with our innovative online care model. We are part of GN, a world-leading manufacturer of hearing aids and audio products, with 150 years of hearing expertise. Leveraging GN's expertise and the pioneering audio engineering of GN's Jabra business helps us make our hearing care even more accessible and affordable, so we can help more people hear better.
