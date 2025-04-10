Health-E Commerce® simplifies access to high-quality hearing aids through new telehealth collaboration with Jabra Enhance, now available on FSA Store® and HSA Store®

Telehealth plays a critical role in meeting the healthcare needs of individuals and families at all ages and stages of life. We're proud to add Jabra Enhance to our telehealth category because hearing loss is a health condition that can touch anyone at any age. Post this

"Telehealth plays a critical role in meeting the healthcare needs of individuals and families at all ages and stages of life. We're proud to add Jabra Enhance to our telehealth category because hearing loss is a health condition that can touch anyone at any age," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce. "This is a perfect example of bringing cutting-edge technology, convenience, and the savings of tax-free healthcare services to people across the country who are enrolled in FSAs and HSAs."

Jabra Enhance is a telehealth company that sells high-quality hearing aids and accessories to address hearing loss. The Jabra Enhance user experience begins with a free optional online hearing test designed by Jabra Enhance's team of audiologists. If desired, Jabra Enhance's team will recommend hearing aids based on an individual's preferences for size, style, budget and degree of hearing loss. Jabra Enhance then delivers the chosen hearing device – programmed and ready to use right out of the box – to the individual's home. Jabra Enhance hearing aids utilize bluetooth technology and pair seamlessly with smart devices for the ultimate consumer convenience and ease of use. All Jabra Enhance devices come with a 100-day free trial and most include three years of follow-up care and service with Jabra Enhance's Audiology Team.

"At Jabra Enhance, we believe that every person deserves to hear and be heard, which is why we combine the high-quality hearing aids and audiology care customers expect from a clinic along with the affordability and ease of over-the-counter hearing aids," said Steve Jacobs, president, Jabra Enhance. "That's why our new collaboration with Health-E Commerce is so important, because it brings our technology and remote care to millions more people so they can experience convenience and savings while improving their hearing health."

To take advantage of this new collaboration, visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding eligibility for important new product and telehealth service categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Jabra Enhance

Jabra Enhance is a leader in the telehealth hearing care space, helping tens of thousands of customers hear better with our innovative online care model. We are part of GN, a world-leading manufacturer of hearing aids and audio products, with 150 years of hearing expertise. Leveraging GN's expertise and the pioneering audio engineering of GN's Jabra business helps us make our hearing care even more accessible and affordable, so we can help more people hear better.

Media Contact

Barbara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 6512309192, [email protected], https://www.health-ecommerce.com/

SOURCE Health-E Commerce