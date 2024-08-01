Health-E Commerce® to demonstrate flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) tools for third-party administrators as a sponsor at ECFC Symposium

Health-E Commerce offers innovative e-commerce technology integrations and customizable education and communication tools that streamline benefits administration for TPAs and employers, while simplifying the FSA and HSA experience for more than 70 million people who are enrolled in these accounts. Post this

In addition to sponsoring and exhibiting during the conference, executives from FSA Store and HSA Store will serve as presenters and moderators in the following sessions on August 15:

Tessica Dooley, Esq. , corporate counsel for Health-E Commerce, will co-present with HealthEquity on "Subscription Services: Legal and Compliance Issues"

, corporate counsel for Health-E Commerce, will co-present with HealthEquity on "Subscription Services: Legal and Compliance Issues" Seiya Vogt , chief marketing officer for Health-E Commerce, will moderate an expert panel discussion on "Reaching an HSA Participant Where They're at in the Their Journey"

The Employer's Council on Flexible Compensation (ECFC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advocacy, education, advancement, and innovation of tax-advantaged benefit programs. Register for the can't-miss Annual Symposium here: https://ecfc.org/mpage/As2024register.

To schedule a meeting with Health-E Commerce during the conference or to learn more about FSA and HSA solutions, email [email protected].

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

Media Contact

Barbara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 651-230-9192, [email protected], https://www.health-ecommerce.com

SOURCE Health-E Commerce