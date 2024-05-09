Health-E Commerce® to demonstrate flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) tools for third-party administrators at Alegeus Partner Success Summit

We're proud to sponsor the Alegeus Partner Success Summit, and we look forward to connecting with TPAs and other benefits professionals to discuss how Health-E Commerce can help them unlock their growth potential with the right FSA and HSA partner. Post this

"We're proud to sponsor the Alegeus Partner Success Summit, and we look forward to connecting with TPAs and other benefits professionals to discuss how Health-E Commerce can help them unlock their growth potential with the right FSA and HSA partner," said Steve Jackson, senior vice president of sales for Health-E Commerce. "As the first and leading online retailer to exclusively sell FSA- and HSA-eligible products, we take pride in our ability to work with partners to enhance knowledge, increase utilization, and improve outcomes for employers, administrators, and account holders."

To learn more about partnerships with Health-E Commerce, email [email protected]. To learn more about the Alegeus Partner Success Summit, visit alegeus.com/2024-partner-summit-updates.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

