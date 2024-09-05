Health-E Commerce® to showcase flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) tools for third-party administrators as sponsor of NAPBA Annual Conference

FSA Store® and HSA Store® to showcase technology integrations that support enrollment and drive employee education and appropriate utilization
DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, announced today that it will highlight solutions and resources that help third-party benefits administrators (TPAs) increase utilization of flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs) and improve employee education as a sponsor of the National Association of Professional Benefit Administrators (NAPBA) Annual Conference on September 22-25 in St. Petersburg, FL.
FSA Store and HSA Store are the first and leading online stores dedicated exclusively to selling FSA- and HSA-eligible products. These sites have become a go-to resource for account holder education, interactive tools, and eligibility information, while their frictionless shopping experience and award-winning educational resources help streamline FSA/HSA utilization for TPA's and participants.
The NAPBA annual conference brings TPAs together to discuss benefit programs and strategies that boost employee participation and utilization of FSAs, HSAs, and other workplace benefits.
"We're excited to meet with benefit administrators and other industry experts during the NAPBA conference to showcase how our innovative technology integrations can advance enrollment and engagement goals for TPAs," said Steve Jackson, senior vice president of sales for Health-E Commerce. "Simplifying the experience for account holders is key to achieving outcomes for employer purchasers and TPAs, and this conference is always an optimal time to discuss trends and solutions."
To learn more about partnerships with Health-E Commerce, email [email protected]. To learn more about the NAPBA Annual Conference, visit TPAs | NAPBA.
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.
Media Contact
Barbara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 651-230-9192, [email protected], https://www.health-ecommerce.com
SOURCE Health-E Commerce
Share this article