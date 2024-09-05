Health-E Commerce® to showcase flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) tools for third-party administrators as sponsor of NAPBA Annual Conference

Simplifying the experience for account holders is key to achieving outcomes for employer purchasers and TPAs, and this conference is always an optimal time to discuss trends and solutions. Post this

The NAPBA annual conference brings TPAs together to discuss benefit programs and strategies that boost employee participation and utilization of FSAs, HSAs, and other workplace benefits.

"We're excited to meet with benefit administrators and other industry experts during the NAPBA conference to showcase how our innovative technology integrations can advance enrollment and engagement goals for TPAs," said Steve Jackson, senior vice president of sales for Health-E Commerce. "Simplifying the experience for account holders is key to achieving outcomes for employer purchasers and TPAs, and this conference is always an optimal time to discuss trends and solutions."

To learn more about partnerships with Health-E Commerce, email [email protected]. To learn more about the NAPBA Annual Conference, visit TPAs | NAPBA.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

Media Contact

Barbara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 651-230-9192, [email protected], https://www.health-ecommerce.com

SOURCE Health-E Commerce