"DataPath Connections has a long and celebrated history of bringing together industry leaders to advance innovation. As the first and leading online retailer to exclusively sell FSA- and HSA-eligible products, we share this spirit of innovation." Post this

"DataPath Connections has a long and celebrated history of bringing together industry leaders to advance innovation and convenience for plan participants, while improving growth and giving TPAs a competitive advantage," said Steve Jackson, senior vice president of sales for Health-E Commerce. "As the first and leading online retailer to exclusively sell FSA- and HSA-eligible products, we share this spirit of innovation and are uniquely positioned to deliver the tools and expert education that helps TPAs turn knowledge into power and drive better outcomes for themselves and their users."

To learn more about partnerships with Health-E Commerce, email [email protected]. To learn more about DataPath, visit dpath.com.

###

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

Media Contact

Barbara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 6512309192, [email protected], Health-E Commerce

SOURCE Health-E Commerce