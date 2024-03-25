Health Here Partners with OrthoForum Value Network to Transform Healthcare Payments

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Here, the leading platform enabling specialists to price, build, and scale value-based payment models, has announced a strategic partnership with the OrthoForum Value Network (OVN). This collaboration serves the increasing market growth of self-insured employers seeking value-based care.

"Health Here works directly with OVN members to build and automate their episodic care models between the employer, TPA, and participating providers. The partnership with Health Here enables our members to navigate the dynamics of the self-insured employer ecosystem more efficiently," said Heath Kirschner, Executive Director of OVN.

Kirschner went on to say, "Scaling direct contract models goes beyond payments; our members are well positioned to leverage technologies to deliver highly accessible, coordinated care."

Health Here's Qūb platform removes the barrier to entry to value-based care models between high-value specialists and employers, offering the OVN as a key strategic partner. Qūb technology fully automates payments and enhances patient navigation. By optimizing the utilization of enhanced benefits and removing manual processes, Qūb accelerates the growth of direct contracting with self-insured employers.

Leveraging the combined power of over 5,000 musculoskeletal physicians and 4,500 physical therapists, the OVN harnesses the innovative technology of Health Here's Qūb platform. Qūb empowers specialists to champion transparency, delivering episodic MSK care models directly to self-funded employers. It breaks down traditional barriers associated with fee-for-service claims, prior authorization, and patient financial liability, paving the way for high-value specialists to offer better care.

"We recognize an accelerating market shift as self-insured employers pursue direct contracting, specifically for MSK care. Health Here's Qūb platform enables specialists to readily launch fully integrated value-based care payment models, enabling frictionless, no, or low-cost access for employees. Qūb provides employers with an innovative solution to manage healthcare spending beyond typical benefit plan design," said Ryan Wells, founder and CEO of Health Here.

About Health Here

Health Here is the leading platform to enable physician groups to streamline their patient-facing business operations. The Clinic Q suite includes solutions to optimize patient intake, accelerate patient payments, bolster cost transparency, automate value-based payments, and capture patient outcomes. Practices that adopt Clinic Q reduce staffing burdens, cut patient A/R, and transition to more transparent and value-based payment models. www.healthhere.com

About OVN

The OrthoForum Value Network represents the nation's leaders in both operative and non-operative MSK care. It combines the collective strength and coverage of the OrthoForum and OrthoConnect to lead the transformation of musculoskeletal value-based care delivery. www.orthoforumvaluenetwork.com

