Health Information Associates Introduces Rebuttal Manager in Nucleus: Streamlining Your Coding Audit Process

The Rebuttal Manager simplifies the rebuttal process, providing clients with an intuitive and efficient way to manage and track coding audits. This feature allows for:

Easy Setup: A one-time setup that integrates seamlessly with existing workflows.

Comprehensive History: Access to all past reviews, rebuttals, and scores, eliminating manual tracking.

Streamlined Process: A clear, step-by-step system that makes it easy to follow and manage each rebuttal.

Enhanced Clarity: An easy-to-read format that simplifies the review process and improves response times.

About Nucleus

Nucleus, Powered by HIA, is a comprehensive web application that provides clients with a secure portal to request services, follow up on engagements, run custom reports, and manage sensitive information. Key features of Nucleus include effortless service scheduling, secure downloading and uploading of sensitive information, and the ability to customize Coding Support and Coding Review Dashboards to meet specific needs.

Comprehensive Services Integrated with Nucleus

Here's a closer look at HIA's services and how they seamlessly integrate with Nucleus to provide comprehensive support:

Coding Audits

HIA offers a full spectrum of auditing services designed to support education, compliance, and revenue objectives for stakeholders at all levels of an organization. On-demand features in Nucleus include a summary of findings with overall accuracy rates and potential Case Mix Index (CMI) impact, detailed account listings for financial impact analysis and accuracy rates for diagnoses and procedures, overall diagnosis accuracy, Principal Diagnosis, Secondary Diagnosis, Total CC, Total MCC, Total HAC, and Total HCC accuracy rates, PCS accuracy for overall, Principal Procedures, and Secondary Procedure accuracy rates, listings by Patient Safety Indicators (PSI) with any changes, and consolidated summaries along with individualized coder accuracy breakdowns.

Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI)

HIA's CDI services enhance revenue and improve quality measures through clear, consistent, complete, and timely clinical documentation. This reduces claims denials and improves the appeals process. On-demand CDI features in Nucleus include account listings for encounters with CDI involvement and potential query opportunities, consolidated summaries of CDI accuracy rates, detailed individual CDI accuracy breakdowns, and an overview of CDI opportunities with potential query accuracy rates, including missed or invalid queries.

Inpatient and Outpatient Coding Support

HIA provides robust remote coding support to help healthcare organizations navigate financial and compliance risks, ensuring accurate coding, stable CMI, and reliable quality metrics. Transparency features in Nucleus include daily coding logs emailed directly with details on records coded, charges dropped, hours worked, queries, pending reasons, and quality measures, along with a personalized Coding Support Dashboard tailored to provide comprehensive overviews of coding activities.

For more information, visit HIAcode.com or call 866-HIACODE.

About HIA

For the past 30 years, HIA has been the leading provider of compliance audits, coding support services and clinical documentation audit services for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician groups and other healthcare entities. HIA offers PRN support as well as total outsource support. Known industry-wide for its premier education offerings, HIA most recently launched HIAlearn, its 100% virtual online learning platform with coding courses available for immediate purchase. HIA also offers Atom Audit, its proprietary medical coding audit and data analytics software. Atom Audit is an easy-to-use, intuitive coding review application that enables auditors to manage the entire audit life cycle efficiently and effectively. Features such as the customizable reporting dashboard and coder workflow give users the ability to turn audit insights into actionable next steps. For more information, visit HIAcode.com or call 866-HIACODE.

About HIAlearn

HIAlearn, powered by Health Information Associates (HIA)—a leader in medical coding and auditing for over 30 years—offers a comprehensive online education platform for medical coders. With a catalog of over 200 medical coding courses accepted by the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) for Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and a selection accepted by the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), HIAlearn caters to both beginners and experienced medical coders seeking to enhance their skills. The platform provides an array of training plans tailored to meet individual learning needs, from mastering challenging coding procedures to understanding broad conceptual frameworks within the coding world. Courses are available across various coding types including CPT, E/M, ICD-10-CM, ICD-10-PCS, and are designed to cater to different coder levels and coding specialties such as inpatient, outpatient, profee, and CDI. Additionally, HIAlearn offers a Coding Updates bundle to ensure coders are up-to-date with the annual changes in ICD-10-CM, ICD-10-PCS, CPT, and IPPS. Beyond individual learning, HIAlearn supports organizations with group discounts, promoting enhanced coding accuracy, efficiency, and compliance across teams. With over 1,600 users already part of the HIAlearn community, the platform stands as a testament to its commitment to providing quality education and support for medical coders nationwide. For more information, visit HIAlearn.com

About Atom Audit

Atom Audit, powered by Health Information Associates (HIA)—a leader in medical coding and auditing for over 30 years— combines user-friendliness with speed and intuitiveness in a coding review application. The platform features a customizable reporting dashboard designed to streamline the audit process from start to finish. Initially crafted and honed for over three decades to meet HIA's internal and client reporting needs, the platform's proven success and effectiveness led to its evolution into Atom Audit. This transition was driven by client demand, as they recognized the tool's value in enhancing their auditing processes and showed a keen interest in leveraging Atom Audit for their needs. Atom Audit distinguishes itself by enabling users to easily translate comprehensive audit findings into practical actions, thanks to its detailed and actionable insights. For more information, visit AtomAudit.com

