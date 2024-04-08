Health Information Associates to Showcase Expertise and Innovations at AAPC's HealthCon 2024

Our presentation at HealthCon 2024 is more than just a sharing of findings; it's a call to action for healthcare facilities to recognize the vital role accurate coding and comprehensive audits play in the sustainability and quality of patient care. Post this

"Our presentation at HealthCon 2024 is more than just a sharing of findings; it's a call to action for healthcare facilities to recognize the vital role accurate coding and comprehensive audits play in the sustainability and quality of patient care," says Randolph. "I'm thrilled to share our insights and solutions that have been honed over decades of dedicated service in healthcare compliance and coding."

In addition to sharing insights at HealthCon, HIA is also proud to highlight its comprehensive coding review services. With an approach designed to provide valuable information across all levels of an organization, from coders to the executive boardroom, HIA delivers services tailored to meet a variety of needs, including education, compliance, and revenue enhancement. Backed over 30 years of industry experience, HIA's services offer a detailed examination of coding practices, ensuring accuracy and optimizing financial outcomes. Through Nucleus, HIA's secure client portal, clients receive detailed feedback on coding accuracy, financial impacts, and educational opportunities, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and compliance.

HIA's involvement in HealthCon 2024 highlights its commitment to contributing to the healthcare industry by sharing valuable knowledge and insights. The company's participation also underscores its dedication to supporting healthcare organizations in enhancing their coding practices and audit processes.

Founded in 1992, HIA has been a reliable source for healthcare organizations seeking audit services, coding support, and education on documentation improvement. The company's efforts to share knowledge and improve industry practices are reflected in its contributions to events like HealthCon and in the development of resources like HIAlearn, its online learning platform, and Atom Audit, its coding audit software.

For more information about HIA and its services, stop by Booth 234 at Healthcon, visit HIAcode.com or call 866-HIACODE.

For the past 30 years, HIA has been the leading provider of compliance audits, coding support services and clinical documentation audit services for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician groups and other healthcare entities. HIA offers PRN support as well as total outsource support. Known industry-wide for its premier education offerings, HIA most recently launched HIAlearn, its new 100% virtual online learning platform with coding courses available for immediate purchase. HIA also offers Atom Audit, its proprietary medical coding audit and data analytics software. Atom Audit is an easy-to-use, intuitive coding review application that enables auditors to manage the entire audit life cycle efficiently and effectively. Features such as the customizable reporting dashboard and coder workflow give users the ability to turn audit insights into actionable next steps. For more information, visit HIAcode.com or call 866-HIACODE.

HIAlearn, powered by Health Information Associates (HIA)—a leader in medical coding and auditing for over 30 years—offers a comprehensive online education platform for medical coders. With a catalog of over 200 medical coding courses accepted by the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) for Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and a selection accepted by the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), HIAlearn caters to both beginners and experienced medical coders seeking to enhance their skills. The platform provides an array of training plans tailored to meet individual learning needs, from mastering challenging coding procedures to understanding broad conceptual frameworks within the coding world. Courses are available across various coding types including CPT, E/M, ICD-10-CM, ICD-10-PCS, and are designed to cater to different coder levels and coding specialties such as inpatient, outpatient, profee, and CDI. Additionally, HIAlearn offers a Coding Updates bundle to ensure coders are up-to-date with the annual changes in ICD-10-CM, ICD-10-PCS, CPT, and IPPS. Beyond individual learning, HIAlearn supports organizations with group discounts, promoting enhanced coding accuracy, efficiency, and compliance across teams. With over 1,600 users already part of the HIAlearn community, the platform stands as a testament to its commitment to providing quality education and support for medical coders nationwide. For more information, visit HIAlearn.com

Atom Audit, powered by Health Information Associates (HIA)—a leader in medical coding and auditing for over 30 years— combines user-friendliness with speed and intuitiveness in a coding review application. The platform features a customizable reporting dashboard designed to streamline the audit process from start to finish. Initially crafted and honed for over three decades to meet HIA's internal and client reporting needs, the platform's proven success and effectiveness led to its evolution into Atom Audit. This transition was driven by client demand, as they recognized the tool's value in enhancing their auditing processes and showed a keen interest in leveraging Atom Audit for their needs. Atom Audit distinguishes itself by enabling users to easily translate comprehensive audit findings into practical actions, thanks to its detailed and actionable insights. For more information, visit AtomAudit.com

