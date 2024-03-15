Health Information Associates Welcomes New Leadership to Drive Education Excellence

Our goal is to craft a curriculum that not only educates but inspires our learners to achieve excellence in their professional journey. Post this

Cari Greenwood, stepping into the position of Senior Content Strategist, shared her vision for the future, "Joining the HIA team marks an exciting new chapter in my career. I am passionate about enriching our educational content to meet the dynamic needs of medical coders at all stages of their careers. Our goal is to craft a curriculum that not only educates but inspires our learners to achieve excellence in their professional journey."

HIAlearn stands as a testament to our dedication to the professional growth of medical coders. Offering over 250 courses accredited by leading industry organizations, the platform provides comprehensive training solutions. These courses cover a wide range of coding types and specialties, ensuring that both new and experienced coders have access to the resources needed to excel in their careers. With over 1,600 users, HIAlearn is committed to fostering a community of well-informed, highly skilled coding professionals.

In line with these exciting developments, we also salute Pat Maccariella-Hafey, RHIA, CDIP, CCS, CCS-P, CIRCC, who after nearly 25 years as the Executive Director of Education is retiring this month. Pat's contributions have been invaluable, and we wish her all the best in her retirement, which no doubt will be packed with smiles and adventures.

About HIA

For the past 30 years, HIA has been the leading provider of compliance audits, coding support services and clinical documentation audit services for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician groups and other healthcare entities. HIA offers PRN support as well as total outsource support. Known industry-wide for its premier education offerings, HIA most recently launched HIAlearn, its new 100% virtual online learning platform with coding courses available for immediate purchase. HIA also offers Atom Audit, its proprietary medical coding audit and data analytics software. Atom Audit is an easy-to-use, intuitive coding review application that enables auditors to manage the entire audit life cycle efficiently and effectively. Features such as the customizable reporting dashboard and coder workflow give users the ability to turn audit insights into actionable next steps. For more information, visit HIAcode.com or call 866-HIACODE.

About HIAlearn

HIAlearn, powered by Health Information Associates (HIA)—a leader in medical coding and auditing for over 30 years—offers a comprehensive online education platform for medical coders. With a catalog of over 250 medical coding courses accepted by the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) for Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and a selection accredited by the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), HIAlearn caters to both beginners and experienced medical coders seeking to enhance their skills. The platform provides an array of training plans tailored to meet individual learning needs, from mastering challenging coding procedures to understanding broad conceptual frameworks within the coding world. Courses are available across various coding types including CPT, E/M, ICD-10-CM, ICD-10-PCS, and are designed to cater to different coder levels and coding specialties such as inpatient, outpatient, profee, and CDI. Additionally, HIAlearn offers a Coding Updates bundle to ensure coders are up-to-date with the annual changes in ICD-10-CM, ICD-10-PCS, CPT, and IPPS. Beyond individual learning, HIAlearn supports organizations with group discounts, promoting enhanced coding accuracy, efficiency, and compliance across teams. With over 1,600 users already part of the HIAlearn community, the platform stands as a testament to its commitment to providing quality education and support for medical coders nationwide. For more information, visit HIAlearn.com.

Media Contact

