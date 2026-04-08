Health iPASS and Sunbit Partner to Expand Patient Financing Access and Accelerate Healthcare Collections

Health iPASS partners with Sunbit to embed patient financing into its platform, enabling flexible payments, improving patient access, and boosting provider collections up to 10x.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health iPASS, a leading provider of digital patient engagement and healthcare payment solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Sunbit, the company building financial technology for real life. The collaboration embeds Sunbit's patient friendly financing capabilities directly into all Health iPASS payment workflows, enabling healthcare organizations to offer flexible patient financing options across every stage of the patient journey.

As patient financial responsibility continues to rise, healthcare providers are under increasing pressure to improve collections while maintaining a positive patient experience. The Health iPASS and Sunbit partnership addresses this challenge by integrating fast, accessible financing into pre-visit, point-of-service, and post-visit payment interactions.

With this integration, patients are presented with financing options wherever and whenever they engage with their open balances in Health iPASS. Sunbit's fast approval process requires no hard credit check, delivers transparent terms, and approved more than 90% of applicants, helping patients manage out-of-pocket costs without added friction.

"By embedding Sunbit directly into the Health iPASS platform, providers can accelerate collections and eliminate financial risk by receiving payment in full upfront, while patients gain the flexibility to pay over time" said Oded Vakrat, Vice President of Platform Partnerships at Sunbit. "This creates a more automated, efficient financial workflow that benefits both patients and providers."

For healthcare organizations, the integrated solution delivers immediate, in-full payment for patient balances with no chargeback risk. The experience is fully automated, operates under predictable flat-fee pricing, and is supported by Sunbit's U.S. based customer support team for both patients and staff.

Early results from Sunbit's healthcare partnerships reveal meaningful impact, including high approval rates and improved collection performance of up to 10x, particularly for balances that previously required manual follow-up.

"Making patient-friendly financing easily accessible has been a key priority for our customers," said Sylvia Xistris, Vice President of Product at Health iPASS. "With Sunbit embedded into our platform, providers can deliver a more modern financial experience while improving performance and reducing administrative burden."

The Health iPASS and Sunbit integration is now available to healthcare organizations nationwide. Existing Health iPASS customers can activate Sunbit financing directly within the platform.

For more information, visit https://healthipass.com/.

About Health iPASS: Health iPASS is a unified, cloud-based, EMR agnostic patient engagement platform designed to improve access, streamline intake, enhance communication, and accelerate financial engagement across the full patient journey. Health iPASS helps healthcare providers increase time of service and pre-service collections while delivering a frictionless consumer experience from scheduling through final payment. The platform simplifies check-in, automates intake workflows, and enables early, convenient payment options such as full card present hardware suite, card-on-file, text-to-pay, and autopay. By combining configurable workflow orchestration with multi-channel patient communication, Health iPASS reduces administrative burden, minimizes IT dependency, and helps practices achieve faster time to value. Health iPASS is committed to delivering better experiences for patients and better financial outcomes for healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit https://healthipass.com/.

About Sunbit:

Sunbit builds financial technology for real life. The company's financial technology products have helped millions of people ease the stress of paying for life's expenses by giving them more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit's BNPL technology is an introduction point for millions of consumers who become repeat customers, at both the point-of-sale and through the company's card offerings. Sunbit is also available through service provider partners, cross-vertical platforms like Stripe, and vertical-specific platforms, as well as via no-fee credit cards for top retailers across the country. Despite never charging fees of any kind, Sunbit has achieved sustained profitable growth. Through a seamless approval process that delivers decisions quickly, Sunbit brings the speed and accessibility of online transactions to in-person purchases. For more information, visit sunbit.com.

Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank Inc., doing business as TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Sunbit Card is issued by TAB Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

Media Contact

Sylvia Xistris, Health iPASS, 1 5167539555, [email protected], healthipass.com

SOURCE Health iPASS