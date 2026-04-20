Health Karma Launches PersonalCare Bundles to Address America's Underinsured Crisis, Unlocking Immediate Revenue Opportunity

LEESBURG, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Karma Inc., a leader in proactive well-being and behavioral health solutions, today announced the national rollout of its Health Karma PersonalCare™ Bundles, a new product line designed to meet the urgent healthcare access needs of millions of uninsured and underinsured Americans - particularly independent contractors, part-time, and hourly workers.

Developed over the past two years and fully integrated into Health Karma's proprietary mobile platform, the PersonalCare Bundles represent a scalable, direct-to-consumer healthcare access solution that is already gaining rapid traction across broker networks nationwide.

A Massive, Underserved Market - The launch comes at a critical time in the U.S. healthcare landscape:

Nearly 23% of working-age adults are underinsured, facing high deductibles and out-of-pocket costs

Approximately 24 million Americans remain completely uninsured

Millions more experience gaps in coverage annually

Average deductibles now exceed $4,000, with marketplace plans reaching as high as $7,400+

These realities leave a significant portion of the workforce, especially gig workers and part-time employees, effectively locked out of timely, affordable care.

"We Are Not Insurance — We Are Access":

Health Karma's PersonalCare Bundles are not insurance products. Instead, they provide immediate, affordable access to healthcare services through a simple, app-based experience. Users can connect 24/7 with licensed physicians, Master's-level behavioral health clinicians, receive diagnoses, and obtain prescriptions often at zero out-of-pocket cost within hours. One early user shared their experience after enrolling through a broker partner: "I had a severe breakout and couldn't reach my primary doctor. Through the app, I spoke with a physician within an hour, received a prescription, and paid $0 for both the consultation and medication. The entire process took less than two hours and solved my problem completely."

Immediate Revenue, Proven Demand - Health Karma reports strong early validation of the product:

Zero pushback from broker distribution channels

Initial pilot groups saw 127 immediate sign-ups

Nationwide rollout underway through thousands of insurance brokers and independent agents

All bundles, even the entry-level bundles, generate significant and sustainable recurring revenue for Health Karma

With a growing network of over 100 experienced brokers ready to deploy, the Company anticipates rapid expansion in the coming quarters.

Flexible Distribution Model - The PersonalCare Bundles are uniquely positioned for mass adoption:

Available direct-to-consumer without employer sponsorship

No requirement for licensed insurance agents to sell

Easily deployable for employers via simple group enrollment and monthly billing

Accessible across mobile, tablet, and desktop, with a seamless app-based interface

Part of a Broader Growth Strategy - This launch complements Health Karma's expanding footprint across multiple high-impact verticals, including:

Universities

Healthcare and health benefit providers

Justice-Impacted Reentry Programs

First Responders and Veterans

Native American tribal healthcare programs

Workplace violence response programs

Workers' compensation solutions

Technology-Driven Expansion:

To accelerate adoption, Health Karma is preparing a 90-day rollout strategy leveraging advanced AI, SEO, and targeted digital marketing to reach high-need populations such as small business owners, gig economy workers, and uninsured individuals.

Executive Commentary:

Travis H. Jackson, CEO of Health Karma, stated: "This is one of the most important products we've developed. It directly addresses a massive and growing gap in the U.S. healthcare system. The demand is immediate, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and the revenue potential is significant. We are moving aggressively to scale distribution and ensure this solution reaches the millions of people who need it most."

About Health Karma Inc.

Health Karma Inc. delivers proactive well-being, behavioral health, and injury triage solutions through its innovative "1st Moment" model providing immediate, comprehensive support whenever and wherever individuals need care. By combining technology, accessibility, and real-time intervention, Health Karma is redefining how healthcare is delivered across both public and private sectors.

Learn more: www.HealthKarmaGroup.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Robert Hood, Health Karma Inc, 1 9406342860, [email protected], https://www.healthkarmagroup.com/

SOURCE Health Karma Inc