Health Karma Launches Redesigned HealthKarmaGroup.com, Signaling a Company in Confident, Deliberate Transformation

A rebuilt digital platform reflects Health Karma's expanded product portfolio, growing distribution network, and renewed commitment to network transparency — making every audience's path to information faster, clearer, and more compelling.

LEESBURG, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Karma Inc., a leader in proactive employee well-being and behavioral health solutions, today announced the complete redesign and relaunch of its corporate website at www.HealthKarmaGroup.com. The new platform is the most significant digital transformation in the Company's history — and its scope goes well beyond a visual refresh. The redesign reflects a company that has fundamentally evolved: a broader product offering, a scaling distribution network, meaningful contract wins, and a network that deserves a digital home worthy of Health Karma's growth trajectory.

Why This Matters: A Company Transformed:

In 2023, Health Karma underwent a near-complete change in executive leadership and board composition. What followed in 2025 was a disciplined reinvention around its 1st Moment branding and solutions capitalizing on its ability to provide immediate 24/7 interaction with the real person to address their mental health well-being.

Two Distinct Solutions ~ One Unified Platform:

The previous website — built around a single flagship 1st Moment product line — no longer told the full story. This new site now reflects the full breadth of the Company's offerings and audiences. For the first time, Health Karma's two core product lines are presented with dedicated, structured clarity:

1st Moment™ Solutions — Immediate, comprehensive employee support activated at the very first moment of contact — whether that individual is a worker, first responder, college student, or organizational member. Proven to reduce workers' compensation claims by 40%+ through real-time RN triage and behavioral health intervention.

PersonalCare™ Bundles — Bundled, direct-purchase healthcare access built for America's underinsured workforce — the "neglected majority" of part-time, gig, and hourly workers who have historically fallen through the cracks of employer-sponsored benefits. Consumers can now purchase a PersonalCare™ Bundle directly from the website.

This structural clarity serves every audience: HR executives evaluating enterprise solutions, brokers building their book, individual consumers seeking affordable coverage, and investors assessing the Company's market opportunity.

1st Take ~ A Content Hub That Builds Authority:

The redesigned site introduces "1st Take" — a thought leadership and content hub extending Health Karma's signature "1st" brand architecture into perspectives that matter to the markets it serves. Three distinct content streams:

1st Thoughts — Executive commentary and long-form perspective from Health Karma leadership on employer challenges, behavioral health access, and the underinsured workforce.

The Pulse — Timely signals from the healthcare access landscape in written and video format. The name is intentional: a pulse is a vital sign — alive, current, worth watching.

The Daily Dose — Fresh, daily articles designed to keep consumers, brokers, and group members informed a nd engaged.

New Sales Portal Scales the Distribution Network:

A dedicated Sales Portal now centralizes the training materials, enrollment tools, and co-branded resources that brokers, agents, and independent resellers need to effectively represent Health Karma's offerings. As the distribution network continues its expansion, the portal provides the operational backbone to grow without sacrificing quality or consistency.

Investor Relations Enhancements:

On the original site, Investor Relations was a navigation link. On the redesigned site, it is a featured experience. Shareholder letters, press releases, SEC filings, and governance documents are now presented in a clearly organized, easily navigable format — giving current and prospective shareholders direct, frictionless access to the information they need to stay informed and confident in their investment.

Executive Commentary:

"The company we are today is meaningfully different from the company we were a year ago, and our digital presence needed to reflect that. We are in a period of aggressive, deliberate growth, and this platform gives every audience — from HR leaders to brokers, consumers, and shareholders — a clear window into what Health Karma is building."

— Travis H. Jackson | Chief Executive Officer, Health Karma Inc.

"Every design decision was made with intention — so C-suite executives immediately understand our value proposition, consumers find the right product without friction, brokers have the tools they need to perform, and shareholders see a company that takes transparency as seriously as it takes growth. The previous site served us well for where we were. This one was built for where we're going."

— Bryce P. Allen | Director of Marketing & Digital Operations, Health Karma Inc.

About Health Karma Inc.

Health Karma Inc. delivers proactive employee well-being, behavioral health, and workplace injury triage solutions through its proprietary "1st Moment™" model. The Company's integrated approach — combining real-time RN triage with 24/7/365 master's-level behavioral health consultations — is proven to reduce workers' compensation claims by 40% or more by addressing distraction and behavioral risk factors at the moment they arise. Health Karma also delivers PersonalCare™ Bundles, providing affordable, bundled healthcare access to the estimated 30+ million part-time, gig, and hourly workers currently underserved by traditional employer benefits. From enterprise well-being programs to first responder trauma support to university programs, Health Karma is redefining how preventive healthcare is delivered across the American workforce.

Learn more: www.HealthKarmaGroup.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Investor Relations, Health Karma Inc, 1 9406342860, [email protected] , https://www.healthkarmagroup.com/

SOURCE Health Karma Inc