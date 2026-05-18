Health Karma's Chief Innovation Officer to address EMS World Expo 2026 on Building Peer Support Programs That Save First Responders Lives

Health Karma Inc., a leader in proactive well-being and behavioral health solutions, today announced that Dr. Ann Hawkins, Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer, will present at EMS World Expo 2026 in Orlando, Florida on October 1, 2026. Dr. Hawkins featured session, "Building a Truly Supportive Peer Support Program: Blending Trust, Accessibility, and Clinical Backup," will deliver a practical framework for EMS agencies and First Responder organizations to build peer support systems that are sustainable, clinically grounded, and available when First Responders need them most

LEESBURG, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Karma Inc., a leader in proactive well-being and behavioral health solutions, today announced that Dr. Ann Hawkins, Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer, will present at EMS World Expo 2026 in Orlando, Florida on October 1, 2026. This is the largest emergency medical services conference in the world attended by Paramedics, EMTs, military medics, First Responders, EMS educators, and medical directors featuring over 200 educational sessions across 9 tracks alongside a large-scale exhibit hall featuring more than 300 exhibiting companies.

Dr. Hawkins featured session, "Building a Truly Supportive Peer Support Program: Blending Trust, Accessibility, and Clinical Backup," will deliver a practical framework for EMS agencies and First Responder organizations to build peer support systems that are sustainable, clinically grounded, and available when First Responders need them most — not just when the schedule allows.

The session comes at a pivotal moment. First Responder suicide rates continue to outpace line-of-duty deaths, and the mental health crisis within EMS, law enforcement, and fire services have never been more urgent. Yet the vast majority of peer support programs — well-intentioned as they are — carry a fundamental flaw that undermines their effectiveness: they are not truly confidential or anonymous. When a First Responder reaches out to a peer, that peer is a colleague, a supervisor, or someone connected to the same agency. The fear that a conversation will travel — and potentially affect career standing, advancement, or professional reputation — is enough to keep struggling First Responders silent. The result is that the people who most need help are the least likely to ask for it. Nor are peer support available 24/7 so that the First Responder can defuse and deescalate no matter what time of day.

"Peers Have Limits — Systems Cannot"

Dr. Hawkins, a pioneer in preventive healthcare since 1973, will challenge the conventional model of peer support and offer a more resilient alternative. Her talk will directly address what she calls the structural confidentiality problem at the heart of most peer programs: when a peer supporter works for the same agency, wears the same badge, and answers to the same command staff, true anonymity is nearly impossible — and First Responders know it. Stigma, fear of judgment, and concern about career consequences don't disappear simply because a program claims to be confidential. They persist as long as help-seeking requires trusting a colleague with information that could follow a First Responder for the rest of their career.

Dr. Hawkins will also address the neuroscience of trauma and crisis response — specifically why First Responders rarely seek help on a predictable schedule — and how hybrid peer-and-clinical models create a genuine safety net that doesn't place the full burden on fellow First Responders who are often carrying their own emotional load.

"Peer support works because it's built on trust and shared experience," said Dr. Hawkins. "But peers are not clinicians, they're not always available, and most critically, they cannot offer true anonymity. A First Responder who fears their struggle will be known within their department will suffer in silence. This session is about building something better — a structure that honors the peer relationship and guarantees that reaching out will never put a career at risk."

Practical Takeaways for EMS Leaders and Agency Commanders. Attendees will leave the session with actionable steps to:

Identify why lack of true confidentiality and anonymity is the single greatest barrier to peer program utilization — and how to fix it

Strengthen existing peer support teams without increasing peer burden or compromising First Responder privacy

Design hybrid models that connect peer relationships with genuinely anonymous, third-party clinical access

Apply brain science to understand when and how First Responders are most likely to seek help — and how to be available in that window

Create systems where no Responder ever fears that asking for help will define how their colleagues or command staff see them

Reduce peer team burnout and build programs that last

The presentation will spotlight Health Karma's Responders 1st Moment™ program as a real-world model that solves the confidentiality problem at its root. As a third-party clinical service — entirely separate from the agency, the command structure, and the department — Responders 1st Moment™ delivers the one thing an in-house peer program structurally cannot: a call that goes nowhere except to a clinician bound by medical confidentiality.

The Responders 1st Moment™ Difference:

Health Karma's Responders 1st Moment™ Trauma Helpline & Navigation program was purpose-built to address the gaps Dr. Hawkins will discuss. Unlike traditional EAP models that require appointments, referrals, or business-hours availability, Responders 1st Moment™ delivers:

24/7 immediate access to trauma-trained Master's-level clinicians who understand first Responder culture

True confidentiality and anonymity — as a third-party provider completely outside agency structures, Responders 1st Moment™ is protected by patient-medical professional confidentiality. No supervisor, no command staff, no colleagues will ever know. No career risk. No record in department files.

Navigation for healing and resilience — clinicians serve as advocates, guiding individuals to the appropriate next level of care

Family support for the spouses and children who quietly carry the emotional weight of a First Responder's duty

Frontline Management & Command Staff coaching — intervention guidance and communication tools for supervisors approaching at-risk team members before tragedy occurs

"The 1st Moment is everything," said Travis H. Jackson, CEO of Health Karma. "Dr. Hawkins has spent more than five decades studying what happens when people don't get help at the right time. Her work — and our Responders 1st Moment™ program — exist to make sure that window is never missed."

About Dr. Ann Hawkins

Dr. Ann Hawkins is a nationally recognized pioneer in preventive healthcare and behavioral health innovation with more than 50 years of clinical and strategic experience. As Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer of Health Karma Inc., she leads the development of programs that address the root causes of physical and mental health crises before they escalate — a philosophy that has defined her career and shapes every Health Karma solution. Dr. Hawkins has dedicated her career to making proactive, accessible healthcare the standard rather than the exception.

About Health Karma Inc.

Health Karma Inc. delivers proactive employee well-being, behavioral health, and injury triage solutions through its innovative "1st Moment" model — providing immediate, comprehensive support whenever and wherever individuals need care. From workplace injury prevention to First Responder trauma support to the newly launched PersonalCare™ Bundles serving America's uninsured and underinsured workforce, Health Karma is redefining how healthcare is delivered across both public and private sectors.

Media Contact

Investor Relations, Health Karma Inc, 1 (800) 381-1787, [email protected], https://www.healthkarmagroup.com/

SOURCE Health Karma Inc