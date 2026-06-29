Health Karma's Chief Innovation Officer to Co-Present with HCA Healthcare at National Workers' Compensation Conference

Dr. Ann Hawkins, Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer of Health Karma, joins HCA Healthcare at National Comp 2025 in Las Vegas to present an evidence-based framework for preventing, responding to, and achieving compliance with workplace violence prevention regulations.

LEESBURG, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Ann Hawkins, Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer of Health Karma, will join a leader from HCA Healthcare as a co-presenter at the National Comp 2025 in Las Vegas on September 29, 2025. one of the nation's leading gatherings for professionals in workers' compensation, occupational health, safety, and risk management. The conference brings together industry leaders from across the country to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and innovative approaches that help organizations strengthen workforce health and safety.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with HCA Healthcare and participate in this important national event," said Dr. Hawkins. "Bringing together diverse perspectives and sharing practical experiences helps advance conversations that benefit employers, employees, and the communities they serve."

HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's largest healthcare organizations, serves millions of patients annually through an extensive network of hospitals and care facilities. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to addressing challenges affecting today's workforce and improving the safety and wellbeing of employees and the people they serve.

The talk "Violence in Healthcare: Building a Prevention System Before the Incident Occurs" will establish an evidence-based framework integrating situational awareness, threat assessment, and behavioral health intervention to interrupt the path to violence in the workplace before it begins as well as to respond to incidences when they occur.

Workplace violence has become a significant risk with direct consequences for workers' compensation costs, regulatory compliance, workforce retention, and organizational liability. At least 20 states have enacted laws requiring healthcare organizations to implement comprehensive workplace violence prevention programs, reflecting many of the same core elements established by California's workplace violence prevention standard. Research shows that behavioral warning signs are present in 30–50% of cases well before violence erupts. Yet most organizations remain locked in reactive postures, activating security measures only after an incident occurs.

According to Dr. Hawkins, "The warning signs are almost always there. Our responsibility is to build systems that see them before a life is upended, a claim is filed, or a workplace is shattered."

This session presents a practical prevention framework built around these critical components: behavioral threat recognition, real-time clinician support, coordinated prevention and response. Drawing on more than 60 years of combined experience in behavioral health, workplace safety, threat assessment, and law enforcement, the session will provide executives with actionable strategies for implementation to prevent, respond, and be compliant with the burgeoning state compliance requirements regarding workplace violence.

About Dr. Ann Hawkins

Dr. Ann Hawkins is a nationally recognized pioneer in preventive healthcare and behavioral health innovation with more than 50 years of clinical and strategic experience. As Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer of Health Karma Inc., she leads the development of programs that address the root causes of physical and mental health crises before they escalate - a philosophy that has defined her career and shapes every Health Karma solution. Dr. Hawkins has dedicated her career to making proactive, accessible healthcare the standard rather than the exception.

About Health Karma Inc.

Health Karma Inc. delivers proactive employee well-being, behavioral health, and injury triage solutions through its innovative "1st Moment" model providing immediate, comprehensive support whenever and wherever individuals need care. From workplace injury prevention to First Responder trauma support to the newly launched PersonalCare™ Bundles serving America's uninsured and underinsured workforce, Health Karma is redefining how healthcare is delivered across both public and private sectors.

Learn more: www.healthkarmagroup.ai

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Investor Relations, Health Karma Inc, 1 8003811787, [email protected], https://www.healthkarmagroup.ai

SOURCE Health Karma Inc