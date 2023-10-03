Health Literacy Innovations (HLI) Offers Health Literacy Advisor (HLA) Software Discount in Honor of Health Literacy Month

Sale on all new Health Literacy Advisor Licenses
BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of Health Literacy Month (October) Health Literacy Innovations (HLI), a leading health literacy company that creates tools to help eliminate medical mistakes and confusion due to low health literacy, today announces discounted prices on all NEW licenses.
The sale HLA English price is NOW $470, instead of $499 and the sale HLA English/Spanish is NOW $570, instead of $599. HLI's Health Literacy Month sale ends October 31st.
To order, please visit https://healthliteracyinnovations.com/products/pricing and enter HLM in the promo box.
"Our vision is to create a health literate, jargon-free community for all health care consumers," says HLA Chief Content Expert and Multilingual Director Aracely Rosales. "By availing more Health Literacy Advisor licenses and enhancing access to this tool, we are hoping to help more health communicators create plain language."
About Health Literacy
The U.S health care system maintains one of the most sophisticated health care delivery systems in the world. However, in spite of the many advances in treatment and technology, a major barrier exists: Nearly half of all U.S. adults lack the skills necessary to read, understand, and act on their own health such as how to take their medications or understand basic health care instructions. This issue is known as low health literacy. Low health literacy is a stronger predictor of health status than age, income, employment, education, race, or ethnicity. An estimated 80 million Americans have low health literacy, which not only causes medical errors, high rates of hospitalization, death, and poor health care outcomes, but is estimated to cost the U.S. economy up to $236 billion annually.
About Health Literacy Innovations
Health Literacy Innovations (HLI) creates tools to reduce medical mistakes, unnecessary health care costs, and poor health outcomes from low health literacy. HLI's flagship product, the Health Literacy Advisor™ (HLA) (in Spanish--Asesor de ComunicaciSn en Salud™), is a state-of-the-art interactive health literacy software tool available in multiple platforms, including a web-based model. As a "health literacy checker," the HLA revolutionizes the labor-intensive health literacy review process by leveraging powerful software to help communicators evaluate, standardize, and produce clear health information. The uniquely-built HLA blends best-in-class features for plain language and health literacy compliance that include English and Spanish readability indices, an interactive plain language search-and-replace function, usability, and document assessment tools that reward users for good work, and more.
For more information, please visit http://www.healthliteracyinnovations.com, contact [email protected] or call 301-230-4966.
April Charlee, Health Literacy Innovations, 1 3012304966, [email protected], https://healthliteracyinnovations.com/home.php
