Health Literacy Innovations (HLI) Offers Health Literacy Advisor (HLA) Software Discount in Honor of Health Literacy Month

"Our vision is to create a health literate, jargon-free community for all health care consumers," says HLA Chief Content Expert and Multilingual Director Aracely Rosales. Tweet this

To order, please visit https://healthliteracyinnovations.com/products/pricing and enter HLM in the promo box.

"Our vision is to create a health literate, jargon-free community for all health care consumers," says HLA Chief Content Expert and Multilingual Director Aracely Rosales. "By availing more Health Literacy Advisor licenses and enhancing access to this tool, we are hoping to help more health communicators create plain language."

About Health Literacy

The U.S health care system maintains one of the most sophisticated health care delivery systems in the world. However, in spite of the many advances in treatment and technology, a major barrier exists: Nearly half of all U.S. adults lack the skills necessary to read, understand, and act on their own health such as how to take their medications or understand basic health care instructions. This issue is known as low health literacy. Low health literacy is a stronger predictor of health status than age, income, employment, education, race, or ethnicity. An estimated 80 million Americans have low health literacy, which not only causes medical errors, high rates of hospitalization, death, and poor health care outcomes, but is estimated to cost the U.S. economy up to $236 billion annually.

About Health Literacy Innovations

Health Literacy Innovations (HLI) creates tools to reduce medical mistakes, unnecessary health care costs, and poor health outcomes from low health literacy. HLI's flagship product, the Health Literacy Advisor™ (HLA) (in Spanish--Asesor de ComunicaciSn en Salud™), is a state-of-the-art interactive health literacy software tool available in multiple platforms, including a web-based model. As a "health literacy checker," the HLA revolutionizes the labor-intensive health literacy review process by leveraging powerful software to help communicators evaluate, standardize, and produce clear health information. The uniquely-built HLA blends best-in-class features for plain language and health literacy compliance that include English and Spanish readability indices, an interactive plain language search-and-replace function, usability, and document assessment tools that reward users for good work, and more.

For more information, please visit http://www.healthliteracyinnovations.com, contact [email protected] or call 301-230-4966.

Media contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

April Charlee, Health Literacy Innovations, 1 3012304966, [email protected], https://healthliteracyinnovations.com/home.php

SOURCE Health Literacy Innovations