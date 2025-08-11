Health Literacy Innovations (HLI) Offers Health Providers Resources on How to Stop the Spread of Fake News

New Resources from Health Literacy Innovations Help to Prevent Fake News and Best Practices on Health Literacy

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How can consumers understand what's fake news or evidence-based health information? It is a challenge that daunts many health consumers.

Health Literacy Innovations (HLI), a health literacy company that creates tools to help eliminate medical mistakes and confusion due to low health literacy, recently answered this question in a comprehensive webinar.

Resources and presentation materials from this webinar: "Combating Health Misinformation Through Health Literacy" and "Health Communication That Works: Readability Made Simple" are now available for free. Use this link to download these materials: https://healthliteracyinnovations.com/resources/webinars

HLI's next webinar, "Health Literacy and Plain Language Standards," is September 18th, 2025, 2:00–3:00 p.m., EST. In this session, HLI will explore key compliance requirements, including the Plain Writing Act of 2010, CMS guidelines, and state Medicaid standards. HLI will also discuss how these standards impact patient communication and health care quality.

To register for this webinar, please click here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/B5u2YIgaTdWtIhth5Sernw#/registration

About Health Literacy

The U.S health care system maintains one of the most sophisticated health care delivery systems in the world. Even with all the advances in treatment and technology, a big problem remains: nearly half of U.S. adults don't have the skills to read, understand, and use basic health information, like how to take medicine or understand a consent form. This problem is called low health literacy. It affects about 80 million Americans, and it's a stronger predictor of health outcomes than age, income, education, race, or ethnicity.

It leads to more mistakes, hospital stays, poor health, and even death—costing the U.S. $325 billion each year."

About Health Literacy Innovations

Health Literacy Innovations (HLI) creates tools to reduce medical errors, high costs, and poor health linked to low health literacy. Its flagship product, the Health Literacy Advisor (HLA), is available in English and Spanish, in both Word and web platforms. The HLA streamlines the review process by using smart software to help users create clear, consistent health information. For more information, please contact [email protected] or call 301-230-4966.

