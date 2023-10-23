Health Matrix and Dimensional Insight Introduce an Innovative "Intelligence & Data Analytics Platform" to the Middle East Healthcare Sector

We continue to refine our offering and align it with the sector's macro drivers in the region and thus a robust data technology will be a key pillar to strengthen decision-making capabilities and transform healthcare delivery models. Post this

"We're excited about our partnership with Health Matrix, which will help bring advanced healthcare intelligence and analytics platform to healthcare organizations across the Middle East unlocking the power of data to drive an informed decision-making process," said Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdul Rahman Qasim, CEO of Health Matrix said, "We continue to refine our offering and align it with the sector's macro drivers in the region and thus a robust data technology will be a key pillar to strengthen decision-making capabilities and transform healthcare delivery models. Our partnership with Dimensional Insight will showcase how a data-driven approach to healthcare can accelerate transformation in this ecosystem."

Over the coming few months, Health Matrix and Dimensional Insight will be conducting informative sessions with different stakeholders and experts of the regional healthcare ecosystem to address current challenges and share best practices adopted by leading international healthcare organizations

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight is an 8-time Best in KLAS winner and consistently ranks as a top-performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and education. For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com.

About Health Matrix

Founded in 2009 by Healthcare Professionals with extensive expertise and contacts within the Healthcare Sector, Health Matrix has offices in Saudi Arabia and on-going projects throughout the Middle East Region. Our vision is to meet the needs of the Middle East Region through establishing an "Enterprise Digital Health Transformation" Platform for Health Community.

With a long-term strategy of advancing healthcare processes to transform healthcare into safer and better outcomes, the company is focused on helping clients to adopt best-of-breed digital Health solutions developed by world-class healthcare IT solution providers.

To learn more, please visit https://www.healthmatrixcorp.com/

Media Contact

Kathy Sucich, Dimensional Insight, 781-419-2145, [email protected], https://www.healthcare.dimins.com/

SOURCE Dimensional Insight