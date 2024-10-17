Health Note Adds Ambient AI Scribing to its Clinical Platform

"There are a lot of point solutions out there, but it was our team's goal to ensure providers could marry the entry point with the exit point of a patient's medical visit," Health Note CEO Josh Reischer, MD. Post this

"We're excited to make this technology easier for our customers to adopt," said Health Note Chief Executive Officer Josh Reischer, MD. "There are a lot of point solutions out there, but it was our team's goal to ensure providers could marry the entry point with the exit point of a patient's medical visit. Health Note now has a comprehensive platform approach to capturing data and critical voice conversations, in a way that's intuitive and leads clinical teams toward better decisions. It's important to think beyond scribing, but about how these notes are being used to improve care and cut back on waste within the system."

Last year, physicians spent nine hours more every month on the electronic health record (EHR) than before the pandemic. It's evidence that EHRs are a drag on morale, and they can create a dangerous dependency that limits the quality of patient care. The vision for Health Note's platform is to offer an alternative to manual scribing, reducing what is known in the industry as 'Pajama Time' – late nights when doctors are required to recall and log hours of medical conversations. Health Note, found on the Epic Showroom and athenahealth Marketplace has a proven track record for capturing accurate, effective notes, working with clinicians on more than 500,000 individual summaries per month.

"We've worked closely with a key group of 'superusers' to ensure the needs of the modern clinician are being met, engineered precisely to understand complex jargon, conditions, and medications," said Health Note Chief Technology Officer Aaron Rau. "We're finally at a tipping point where ambient scribing is being endorsed by key doctor advocacy groups, and the technology is ready for mass consumption."

Health Note began as a replacement for manual note-taking and patient intake in 2018, and has created new modalities to improve access to technology across various clinical settings. The company has a robust set of customizations, based on specialties like oncology, urology, and orthopedics, making it one of the most complete platforms available to clinicians.

