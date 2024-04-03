Health Note Expands Partnership with Springfield Clinic to Improve Clinical Documentation and Patient On-Boarding

Enterprise-wide agreement supports an improved patient experience, 'trimming the fat' of manual documentation for reduced cognitive load on clinicians

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Note, a clinical documentation company specializing in the patient experience, has announced an expanded partnership with Springfield Clinic (Illinois) to further digitize the patient experience with patient self-scheduling, intake, and clinical documentation across the enterprise.

In recent months, Health Note has leveraged an athenahealth integration to support growth among mid-size community health providers nationwide. The technology combination has been an attractive alternative to overutilized back-office resources and has helped move organizations to a paperless approach to patient check-ins. The vision for Springfield Clinic, with more than 650 physicians and advanced practitioners in network, is to deliver doctors a virtual summary of patient cases – direct from the patient's voice – before each visit.

"For far too long, the healthcare system has been held back by bloated cabinets of paperwork and useless notes that can get lost in the EHR," said Health Note Chief Executive Officer Joshua Reischer, MD. "Our digital on-ramp takes the first small-but-mighty step toward meeting patients where they already are – on smartphones, tablets, and digital devices. By implementing our platform, Springfield Clinic clinicians have been able to maximize time spent during patient visits, and will soon increase patient access to care with a co-developed self-scheduling module."

Springfield Clinic first implemented Health Note in 2021, testing the impact of the technology with a small urgent care facility in rural Illinois. The partnership demonstrated a reduced time to complete patient intake, increased at-home completion of forms to nearly 80%, and played a role in increasing patient satisfaction by 3% across all measures. These baselines opened the door for a sizable expansion in 2022. Now, with three years of data and insights into the needs of patients within the population, Health Note will touch nearly all 650 Springfield Clinic providers through a scaled enterprise agreement.

"We've been looking for a partner who can automate some of the morale-draining tasks that our staff is faced with on a daily, hourly basis," said Springfield Clinic Chief Brand & Advocacy Officer Zach Kerker. "Our Health Note implementation has already shown that having a digital-first point of contact with our patients improves organizational and patient satisfaction."

The familiarity between the two organizations has enabled collaboration across departments, and the development of new functionality to support increased patient participation in surveys, sharing of medical history, and preferences before visits. Springfield Clinic's full-scale adoption of athenahealth in 2023 also created more opportunities to streamline processes and improve overall operational efficiency.

About Health Note

Health Note is the first clinically intelligent patient intake and engagement platform designed to save physicians more than an hour of clerical work daily. With Health Note, organizations can automate patient outreach, self-scheduling, front-office tasks, and clinical EHR administration. Trusted by leading health systems, community health centers, and patients nationwide, Health Note was purposely built by and for the clinical community. Ensure the best patient and physician experience. Learn more at healthnote.com.

About Springfield Clinic

Springfield Clinic is a forward-thinking, physician-led multispecialty medical group devoted to providing the highest quality health care to its patients. More than 650 physicians and advanced practitioners deliver care in approximately 80 medical specialties and sub-specialties serving more than 20 counties reaching more than 500,000 patients in the greater central Illinois area. As one of the largest private multispecialty medical clinics in the state, Springfield Clinic currently employs over 3,500 clinical and administrative staff members who are committed to improving health, providing value and serving the community. For more information, visit us online at www.SpringfieldClinic.com.

