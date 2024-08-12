Health Plans, Inc. (HPI) Earns URAC Re-Accreditation in Health Utilization Management

The designation demonstrates a meaningful commitment to quality health care.

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Plans, Inc. (HPI) is proud to announce that it has earned URAC re-accreditation for Health Utilization Management. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. By achieving this status, HPI has demonstrated its commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes.

HPI is a forward-thinking, national third-party administrator of self-funded health plan solutions with over 40 years of experience. Their entrepreneurial spirit, flexible and innovative approach, and commitment to quality, technology, and personalized service enable them to deliver better value to clients and their employees.

"HPI is thrilled to have achieved URAC re-accreditation for our Utilization Management program," said Dianne Oldach, vice president of care management services. "It was a collaborative effort by all, and we are proud to display the accreditation seal to signify that our program has been designated as a quality program by URAC."

"Health care professionals know that utilization management is an important component to ensure that patients receive the most appropriate care for their particular needs. URAC's Health Utilization Management Accreditation is a demonstration of excellence in reviewer qualifications, efficient timelines, appeals and drug utilization management. We are proud to recognize HPI for achieving URAC's Health Utilization Management Accreditation," said URAC's President and CEO Shawn Griffin, MD.

About HPI

HPI redefines what is possible with self-funded health plans. As a leading national third-party administrator, they partner with health plan brokers and employers to provide innovative self-funding strategies and customized plans tailored to each client's needs and population. HPI's solutions give employers greater cost transparency and control while elevating the member experience. It is their flexible approach, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to quality, technology, and service that enable them to deliver premium value to their customers.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

