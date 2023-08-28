Health Samurai and Cloudticity partner to offer rapid, secure FHIR adoption and innovation

"Our collaboration with Health Samurai underscores Cloudticity's commitment to enabling healthcare IT to support the patients they serve with better interoperability while maintaining the privacy and integrity of data." Tweet this

Cloudticity and Health Samurai are changing that. With this strategic partnership, healthcare and digital health organizations can now accelerate FHIR adoption by 70% and reduce infrastructure management responsibilities by 80%, freeing them to innovate with FHIR to create valuable products and services. It's FHIR adoption and innovation made simple.

Unified FHIR Solutions with Advanced Security

Health Samurai's Aidbox offers a robust FHIR platform designed for those looking to develop new FHIR-based solutions or enhance existing ones. With Aidbox, organizations can fully utilize the FHIR ecosystem, delegating tasks such as secure data storage, integration, management, and sharing, significantly reducing development time and cost.

Cloudticity Oxygen™, a next-gen managed cloud solution for healthcare, acts as an infrastructure and security monitoring umbrella that wraps around the Aidbox FHIR environment and data. Oxygen automates the vast majority of cloud operations tasks while ensuring continuous security and compliance aligned with HITRUST, HIPAA, NIST 800-53, and Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmark standards.

"We are excited about this partnership," says Mike Ryzhikov, COO of Health Samurai. "By combining the capabilities of Aidbox and Cloudticity Oxygen, we're confident in offering healthcare organizations an unmatched blend of FHIR functionality and security."

"Our collaboration with Health Samurai underscores Cloudticity's commitment to enabling healthcare IT to support the patients they serve with better interoperability while maintaining the privacy and integrity of data. By integrating Oxygen with Aidbox, healthcare organizations have a seamless and simple path to secure, compliant FHIR adoption," states Gerry Miller, CEO of Cloudticity.

Download the Aidbox + Cloudticity solution brief to learn more.

About Health Samurai

Health Samurai helps healthcare providers, health plans, IT vendors, and digital health startups develop FHIR-native solutions based on the Aidbox FHIR Platform. Since 2012, Aidbox has served as a solid backbone for 100+ solutions: specialty EHRs, care coordination systems, telemedicine solutions, CDRs, and data analytics platforms worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.health-samurai.io/aidbox

Media Contact

Kate Turchin Wang, Cloudticity, 5102207777, [email protected], www.cloudticity.com

Facebook Twitter

SOURCE Cloudticity