Health Samurai and Cloudticity partner to offer rapid, secure FHIR adoption and innovation

SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the healthcare industry rapidly adopts the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standard to meet interoperability needs and compliance mandates, Health Samurai and Cloudticity have announced their technology partnership. Uniting their flagship products - Aidbox FHIR platform and Cloudticity Oxygen, this collaboration aims to support healthcare organizations and health IT vendors to meet their FHIR needs while simplifying the security, compliance, and operational work required for building and maintaining FHIR environments.
FHIR adoption is complex. It requires expertise, time, and resources that can stretch thin even the most well-funded organizations. Many are already overtaxed just trying to manage, maintain, and secure the underlying infrastructure, let alone take time away to design, build, and maintain a brand new FHIR server from scratch.
Cloudticity and Health Samurai are changing that. With this strategic partnership, healthcare and digital health organizations can now accelerate FHIR adoption by 70% and reduce infrastructure management responsibilities by 80%, freeing them to innovate with FHIR to create valuable products and services. It's FHIR adoption and innovation made simple.
Unified FHIR Solutions with Advanced Security
Health Samurai's Aidbox offers a robust FHIR platform designed for those looking to develop new FHIR-based solutions or enhance existing ones. With Aidbox, organizations can fully utilize the FHIR ecosystem, delegating tasks such as secure data storage, integration, management, and sharing, significantly reducing development time and cost.
Cloudticity Oxygen™, a next-gen managed cloud solution for healthcare, acts as an infrastructure and security monitoring umbrella that wraps around the Aidbox FHIR environment and data. Oxygen automates the vast majority of cloud operations tasks while ensuring continuous security and compliance aligned with HITRUST, HIPAA, NIST 800-53, and Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmark standards.
"We are excited about this partnership," says Mike Ryzhikov, COO of Health Samurai. "By combining the capabilities of Aidbox and Cloudticity Oxygen, we're confident in offering healthcare organizations an unmatched blend of FHIR functionality and security."
"Our collaboration with Health Samurai underscores Cloudticity's commitment to enabling healthcare IT to support the patients they serve with better interoperability while maintaining the privacy and integrity of data. By integrating Oxygen with Aidbox, healthcare organizations have a seamless and simple path to secure, compliant FHIR adoption," states Gerry Miller, CEO of Cloudticity.
About Health Samurai
Health Samurai helps healthcare providers, health plans, IT vendors, and digital health startups develop FHIR-native solutions based on the Aidbox FHIR Platform. Since 2012, Aidbox has served as a solid backbone for 100+ solutions: specialty EHRs, care coordination systems, telemedicine solutions, CDRs, and data analytics platforms worldwide.
For more information, please visit https://www.health-samurai.io/aidbox
